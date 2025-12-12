A South African mom shared five strict but thoughtful rules for her children, focusing on safety, mental well-being, and proactive parenting

Her guidelines cover risky behaviours like electric scooters, motorbikes, and many others, also ensuring her children have space to feel safe around others

The video prompted discussions on parenting styles and how far a parent should go to prevent harm while nurturing independence

The clip offers insight into responsible parenting, sparking conversations about balancing freedom and protection in children’s lives, and showing the importance of awareness and attentiveness.

On 10 December 2025, TikTok user @just_a_mompreneurrsa posted a video outlining five strict rules for her children’s safety. The first rule prohibited riding electric scooters due to head injury risks. Second, she forbade riding on the back of a motorcycle, regardless of the rider. Third, she banned diving headfirst into pools, while the fourth emphasised attentiveness to her children’s mental health, allowing them space if they feel uncomfortable. Finally, she stated that she personally supervises swimming at all times, particularly in December when accidents are common.

The video provided practical parenting advice combining physical safety and emotional well-being. The mom explained her reasoning, citing consultations with medical professionals and personal experiences. Viewers learned that creating rules around high-risk activities and fostering open communication helps protect children. Her approach also highlighted preventative parenting strategies, blending caution with attentiveness to children’s comfort and autonomy.

Safety rules every parent should follow

User @just_a_mompreneurrs’s video resonated with parents who faced similar concerns. The concise and clear list of rules made the content shareable and discussion-worthy. Many viewers praised her protective stance, while others offered additional tips for child safety, making it a point of interest for a wide audience.

Netizens online reacted positively, admiring the balance of firm boundaries and nurturing care. Parents found the advice relatable and practical, while others appreciated the emphasis on mental health alongside physical safety. The video sparked meaningful conversations about modern parenting challenges in South Africa.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Bokkie wrote:

“As a mom who has broken her leg, I don’t let my kids do a lot, and I think they hate me for being so strict.”

Mariska wrote:

“I 100% agree with you.”

Shoné Marais wrote:

“I don’t have kids, but I agree 100% with all of the above.”

Yollie wrote:

“I’m with you on this.”

Claudia Meneghini wrote:

“Diving headfirst is the first thing you teach as a no.”

Eunice wrote:

“I fully agree with you on this, mother of two here.”

