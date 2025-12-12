A South African family sold all their belongings to start living in a tent, capturing both the highs and struggles of life off the grid

The TikTok video highlights the challenges of leaving material comforts behind while embracing family connection and simplicity

Many viewers were inspired by the story, reflecting on alternative lifestyles and the pressures of modern living

A family’s brave decision to rebuild life from the ground up drew Mzansi in, but the deeper story behind the move raises questions many didn’t expect.

The picture on the right showed Chad's husband spraying water on their tent. Image: @chad.anna.explore

Source: TikTok

A South African woman, Chad Anna, shared a striking video on TikTok on 11 December 2025 documenting how her family sold nearly all their belongings to move into a tent. The family’s decision was motivated by a desire to live closer to nature and escape the pressures of modern life, even though it comes with significant sacrifices. In her video, she explains that while this choice brings them closer together, it also brings isolation and moments of struggle that are difficult to navigate. The video, filmed in their new temporary home outdoors, captures both the physical and emotional realities of starting over unconventionally.

This trend, where families and individuals sell their assets to live simply in nature, has been gaining traction globally and has recently caught attention in South Africa. Anna shared how the adjustment hasn’t been easy, describing the experience as exhausting and sometimes lonely, yet uniquely rewarding. These moments, she emphasises, are memories they will carry forever, framing the challenge as an opportunity for growth and reflection. Her message resonates with a growing audience seeking alternative lifestyles beyond traditional societal expectations.

Life lessons from living off the grid

User @chad.anna.explore's video sparked conversations about lifestyle choices and the price of freedom. South Africans have engaged actively, with many reflecting on the pressures of materialism and conventional living. TikTok users shared how the story resonated with their own desires for simplicity, self-reliance, and family bonding. The hashtag trend around “beating the system” and alternative living further amplified its visibility, encouraging others to rethink how they define success and personal fulfilment.

Viewers expressed empathy for the family, recognising both the courage and the struggles involved. While some found inspiration in the story, others highlighted the challenges of such a lifestyle, reflecting on the emotional and practical difficulties of leaving behind stability. Overall, the video has sparked a mixture of admiration, curiosity, and conversation about pursuing unconventional paths, making it a relatable and thought-provoking glimpse into a radically different way of life.

The screenshot on the left captured the moment the woman discussed their new life off-grid. Image: @chad.anna.explore

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Samantha Leigh wrote:

"Where is this? It looks cosy though."

lol wrote:

"Inheritance is nice."

Mduduzi Shongwe wrote:

"Where do you bathe? Where do you wash clothes?"

Zellie wrote:

"I’d love to sell my house and cars and live in a tent… but what about my animals?"

Peter Tosh wrote:

"Probably on the South Coast, KZN."

Lichtenstein Wakefields wrote:

"I'm getting myself a tent. 🥰"

Cedricjordaan425 wrote:

"Someone is going to have a problem."

User6407237870901 wrote:

"As long as you have each other and God, you’re the richest people."

MmaTshegofatso wrote:

"You’re doing American things here in South Africa."

Harcourt Synergy in Umhlanga wrote:

"Brave and life-changing."

