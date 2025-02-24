A woman broke down the costs of going completely off the grid in her homestead in the Eastern Cape

The video detailed the price of all the electrical infrastructure and the appliances needed to go through with the plan

Netizens across the country were eager to share their situations and some asked questions to get more info

A lady caused a massive discussion online after sharing the costs of going off the grid. Images: 10'000 Hours, assegaaihillshomestead

Source: TikTok

Electricity and water have become major issues for South Africans lately. One woman and her husband decided to fix all their infrastructure woes by going off the grid and sharing the costs with Mzansi. Netizens were curious as to how they did it and shared their journey.

Dependence no more

The woman shared the post under the TikTok account assegaaihillshomestead giving detailed costs of the renovations. The post was accompanied by a caption that read:

"Unexpected expenses. Don’t forget the gas installation! Didn’t believe people when they said off grid living is expensive to start!"

See the video below:

A luxury like no other

Only the very privileged can live life like this. As much as it's beneficial in the long run, the prices of the different components are very expensive. Not to mention the complexity of having all of it installed. On top of all of that, there's still a back-and-forth that needs to be done in a municipality.

Installing multiple components into a house is no easy task. Image: James Osmond

Source: Getty Images

What the lady and her husband have done is no surprise for many. South Africa has been facing many infrastructure issues as of late. Water has taken over as the biggest issue lately with experts sounding the alarm on major shortages in the future.

Mzansi loved the post with many finding it informative, while some shared their own similar experiences and asked questions. Read the comments below:

Human said:

"Don't forget the gas usage for geyser and stove. Make sure your gas geyser has enough capacity and realise they are not light on gas."

Talon1za mentioned

"Don't forget registration/certification fees and unless you completely disconnect from the grid permanently expect to get absolutely smashed with elevated service charges."

Juan Adams commented

"There’s also a little module that you attach to your existing electric geyser that converts it to solar. Should look into that, I think set up is like 25k."

happyhippi shared:

"Well done 👌 is the solar set up that you can run directly from solar on sunny days ? not via batteries? this could extend your battery life , not sure just curious 🙃"

user5450319183587 posted:

"It will take 6 years to pay this of at R1500 monthly, meanwhile you have to clean the panels, replace some, the inverter need maintenance."

Jonathan Darker stated:

"Three days of solid rain and you have a problem."

farmishmakoti said:

"It doesn’t come cheap but I think the peace of mind is well worth it. All the best guys."

More home-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a student's honest take on residence life has resonated with uni students on TikTok after showing how she enjoys her meals away from home.

previously reported that a student's honest take on residence life has resonated with uni students on TikTok after showing how she enjoys her meals away from home. A TikTok video by a young boy making business moves went viral. The teenager showed people his long-term plan to make money.

A woman shared that her boyfriend made sure they had a decent place to call home by improving their living conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News