A young woman took to her TikTok account to share how grateful she was that her boyfriend looked after her and her son

In her TikTok video, the woman showed how her partner turned their one-room home into something they were proud of

While some people were happy that the man made an effort to improve his family's living conditions, others were not sold

Home improvements to a rural house sparked a debate among Mzansi internet users. Images: @nosiphesigono / TikTok, Pekic / Getty Images

A woman shared that her boyfriend made sure they had a decent place to call home by improving their living conditions. However, some online community members did not see the vision she had proudly shown.

Man's efforts impress woman

TikTokker Nosiphe Sigono took to her account on the popular social media platform to share how thankful she was for her boyfriend's sacrifices. The young mother showed app users how he transformed their family's humble home, which only had a furnished room in which they slept.

Nosiphe was happy to show off her home. Images: @nosiphesigono

The family, which includes Nosiphe, her boyfriend, and her baby boy, seemed to be located in a rural area between trees and bushes, with no neighbours in sight.

Despite the absence of neighbours nearby, the young man improved the tiny house by expanding the living space, adding a kitchen with built-in cupboards and a living room to entertain themselves that they could now use and be proud of.

Nosiphe gratefully wrote in her post's caption:

"I thank God for giving me a reasonable boyfriend. The person who loved me. I have a child and we both raise him. He said, 'I work for you, I don't want to see you poor or when the child needs something.' I have no words. God, how can you be so kind to us?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Improvements spark mixed responses

Hundreds of local social media users entered the comment section armed with their opinions. While some people loved the effort the man put in to give his family better living conditions, others weren't impressed with the result, causing them to raise eyebrows.

@benbomela1 added in the comments:

"Umjita is a good guy, but may his way of doing things never locate me. Haibo."

The clip had @anivuyinamapisamadlamini saying:

"Nana, you are really blessed."

@user3453957422781 asked the young lady:

"Where are your relatives? Will the child live in the forest?"

@harder28 shared with Nosiphe:

"Thank you for not dating him for money but just for love and good dreams in life. God bless you."

@prettyhugethings pleaded with the woman:

"Please don't ever do that man wrong."

@siphohlongwana wrote in the comment section:

"Good effort, wrong place."

