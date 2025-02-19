Act of Love: Wimpy Employee Gets Husband’s Surprise Message Delivered by Strange Woman
- To celebrate their first anniversary, a husband had a stranger deliver a message of love to his wife
- The wife, who worked at Wimpy, did not expect the sweet gesture and couldn't hold back her emotions
- Many members of the online community loved what the man had done for his wife and credited a TikTokker named Tamara for the man's actions
Showing our spouses love and adoration is not only meant to be done in the comfort of our homes. A local husband made his love for his wife known when he had a woman deliver his message to her at work.
Signed, sealed, and delivered with love
Using the TikTok handle @user5836956035636, a woman recently shared a video on the social media platform showing how a stranger approached a Wimpy employee to read a letter from the love of her life.
In the verbal message, the husband wished his wife a happy first anniversary and thanked her for her support during the hardships he faced in life.
The appreciative man added:
"Thank you for loving me. Thank you for choosing me out of a million men in South Africa."
On behalf of the husband, the unknown woman gifted the Wimpy employee flowers and a basket full of goodies.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Husband's actions win over Mzansi
Many local members of the online community thanked a TikTokker named Tamara, who they thought influenced the man's decision to surprise his wife in such a loving way after her viral TikTok video about relationships. Other social media users admired the beauty of the sweet and public gesture.
@bkay_safrica2, who wanted to give his partner the same surprise, asked:
"How much is this? My woman needs to get this."
@solwazi61 sadly shared:
"Shame, I’ll never experience this because I’ll never have patience for men."
@man_cuber said to the online community:
"To me, it's not what her husband did but what he says she's done. Most would have cheated and left, but she respected and supported him. That's what matters."
@28koketsohumble also praised the woman, writing:
"The fact that she supported him while he was not working. These are the kinds of women we must make happy and buy beautiful houses and cars for."
A hopeful @kenray1234 commented:
"May this love locate me."
@hawel_232 told app users:
"When I hear this message, the name Tamara rings in my head. We owe her a lot."
