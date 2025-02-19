To celebrate their first anniversary, a husband had a stranger deliver a message of love to his wife

The wife, who worked at Wimpy, did not expect the sweet gesture and couldn't hold back her emotions

Many members of the online community loved what the man had done for his wife and credited a TikTokker named Tamara for the man's actions

A Wimpy employee received an unexpected act of love delivered by a stranger from her husband. Images: @user5836956035636

Source: TikTok

Showing our spouses love and adoration is not only meant to be done in the comfort of our homes. A local husband made his love for his wife known when he had a woman deliver his message to her at work.

Signed, sealed, and delivered with love

Using the TikTok handle @user5836956035636, a woman recently shared a video on the social media platform showing how a stranger approached a Wimpy employee to read a letter from the love of her life.

In the verbal message, the husband wished his wife a happy first anniversary and thanked her for her support during the hardships he faced in life.

The appreciative man added:

"Thank you for loving me. Thank you for choosing me out of a million men in South Africa."

On behalf of the husband, the unknown woman gifted the Wimpy employee flowers and a basket full of goodies.

Husband's actions win over Mzansi

Many local members of the online community thanked a TikTokker named Tamara, who they thought influenced the man's decision to surprise his wife in such a loving way after her viral TikTok video about relationships. Other social media users admired the beauty of the sweet and public gesture.

The TikTokker Tamara had the internet talking when she shared her thoughts about relationships. Images: @umjolomnandikwaba

Source: TikTok

@bkay_safrica2, who wanted to give his partner the same surprise, asked:

"How much is this? My woman needs to get this."

@solwazi61 sadly shared:

"Shame, I’ll never experience this because I’ll never have patience for men."

@man_cuber said to the online community:

"To me, it's not what her husband did but what he says she's done. Most would have cheated and left, but she respected and supported him. That's what matters."

@28koketsohumble also praised the woman, writing:

"The fact that she supported him while he was not working. These are the kinds of women we must make happy and buy beautiful houses and cars for."

A hopeful @kenray1234 commented:

"May this love locate me."

@hawel_232 told app users:

"When I hear this message, the name Tamara rings in my head. We owe her a lot."

