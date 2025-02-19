An LLB Unisa student made waves online after showing that a degree from the institution can open doors for people

The lady shared all the opportunities her field of study offered her in a slideshow of various pictures

Fellow learners of the same institution felt incredibly encouraged with many saying they felt motivated

A Unisa LLB student inspired her fellow learners with her educational journey. Images: peecee34/ TikTok

Some people tend to be very snobby when it comes to education, but one woman wanted to show the haters what's what. The Unisa student shared how the LLB qualification is opening many doors for her, inspiring many of her fellow students in the process.

Education is the key

TikToker @peecee34 shared the video which shows all the things she was able to accomplish while studying her LLB from Unisa. In one picture you can see the lady sitting in an office in Sandton, with others showing all of her court appearances and the other professional places her studies have allowed her to visit.

Watch the clip below:

A hungry mind

The lady's TikTok account is filled with her educational pursuits and there she refers to herself as an upcoming legal giant. Several videos are filled with her promoting different ways of applying for courses and advising people what's the best direction to take with their careers.

The lady has a fierce passion for law and helps other who want to know more. Image: RUNSTUDIO

Among the many videos posted online, the woman mixes her day-to-day life and her desire to become a successful lawyer. Away from the fancy work attire and offices, the future legal specialist shows off her stylish clothes and what she's usually up to when she isn't working or studying.

South Africans felt motivated by her video with some people sharing their journey of studying with the institution.

Read the comments below:

@MadamZitha said:

"Can you keep posting such videos I need to watch this daily for motivation? I want to tell my story one day.

@ConstanceHleza mentioned:

"I did my LLB at Unisa I had no money for law school so I went into corporate, I work for a big company in Sandton and all I can say is God has been do good to me❤❤❤"

@NALEDI🌟 commented:

"I was told to change universities because Unisa law is not on and law firms don't take Unisa law graduates or students to do their articles I was like nah 😂😂😂 Cap."

@TS shared:

"Unisa is a recognized institution of higher learning I don't know why people are against it. I'm doing my 5th qualification with Unisa. I've never been to a full time university."

@user35117221774820 posted:

"I am UNISA unemployed graduate, thank you for the motivation ❤️❤️"

@Ncebs_za said:

"I'm 35 years old doing my first year LLB at Unisa. I've been so anxious about my prospects. You've really inspired me."

@CallMeBbyLawyer mentioned:

"I’m happy I went to Unisa xem no one can tell me otherwise 🙏❤️"

