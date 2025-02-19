Global site navigation

Meet Gauteng’s Young Geniuses: Top Achievers Honoured at Engen’s Maths & Science School Awards
People

Meet Gauteng’s Young Geniuses: Top Achievers Honoured at Engen’s Maths & Science School Awards

by  Jade Rhode 3 min read
  • The South African oil company Engen recently hosted an awards ceremony to celebrate the top achievers who excelled under their free educational programme
  • Engen provides supplementary education at 10 centres nationwide for learners looking to pursue careers in STEM
  • The Gauteng students honoured received distinctions and over 80% in maths and science, showing how dedicated they were to their education

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

EMSS top achievers.
Engen celebrated the top Gauteng matriculants who attended their educational programme. Image: Supplied
Source: UGC

Although the matric results were released on 14 January, this doesn't stop people from celebrating the students' achievements for months, or even years, to come.

The celebrations continued in Gauteng after top achievers who attended Engen Maths and Science Schools (EMSS) were recognised for their hard work and dedication to their studies.

Engen fuels learners' education

On 15 February, Engen hosted the Maths & Science School Awards ceremony at Zakariyya Park Secondary School in Johannesburg to honour students who delivered outstanding matric results under their programme.

Read also

"Sizofunda mahala": Video shows financially-excluded UCT students protesting, VC responds

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The award ceremony is nothing new. For more than 35 years, Engen has provided free supplementary education at 10 centres across the country to equip learners who wish to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and maths, otherwise known as STEM.

Olwethu Mdabula, the South African oil company's CSI manager, shared that Engen was proud of the matriculants for showing commitment and resilience to academic excellence, adding:

"These subjects are critical in addressing the country's technical and engineering skills shortage as well as spurring economic growth and development."
Engen Maths and Science Schools top achievers.
Engen's CSI Manager Olwethu Mdabula (far left) and Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement Manager Sim Manqina (far right) are pictured with the top students. Image: Supplied
Source: UGC

More about the top achievers

Olwethu shared that while Engen is proud of all its 2024 matriculants, she felt she had to commend the programme's top achievers listed below:

Junior Khoabane

Former Leshata Secondary School learner Junior Khoabane, who has a passion for technology, achieved 82% in maths and 83% in physical science. He credited EMSS's supplementary lessons for his academic success and plans to obtain a degree in computer science.

Read also

"R10 can change my life": Student's plea for varsity fees tugs at SA's heartstrings

EMSS top achiever Junior Khoabane.
Junior Khoabane states that EMSS gave him greater exposure to effective teaching methods. Image: Supplied
Source: UGC

Mahlatse Masekane

Obtaining four distinctions, with 87% and 84% in maths and physical science, respectively, Mahlatse Masekane triumphed over financial constraints and struggles with his health during his prelims to achieve academic excellence.

The Leshata Secondary School matriculant heads to UCT to make his dream of becoming a data scientist and quantitative analyst at one of the top banks in South Africa come true.

EMSS top achiever Mahlatse Masekane.
Mahlatse Masekane grew up in a family of seven, with his father being the sole breadwinner. Image: Supplied
Source: UGC

Vulombe Nhlohlori Maluleke

After joining the EMSS programme in Grade 10, Vulombe Nhlohlori Maluleke from Zakariyya Park Combined School aced his matric exams by achieving four distinctions and excelling in maths.

His plans for his academic future see him studying for a BSc in computer science at Wits.

EMSS top achiever Vulombe Nhlohlori Maluleke.
Vulombe Nhlohlori Maluleke states that his traffic officer mom and primary school teacher dad helped instil in him a strong work ethic. Image: Supplied
Source: UGC

Amandla Ngubo

Leshata Secondary School alumnus Amandla Ngubo's outstanding 85% in maths and physical science earned him a spot at the UCT, where he plans to study civil engineering, bringing him steps closer to his dream of running a successful construction company.

Read also

"It can only be God": President's poet celebrates R174k payment of varsity fees

Amandla, who joined EMSS in Grade 10, didn't let the difficulties of travelling to school and financial struggles stop him from receiving an education and reaching his goals.

EMSS top achiever Amandla Ngubo.
Amandla Ngubo advised this year's matriculants to take advantage of resources like EMSS. Image: Supplied
Source: UGC

3 Other stories about matriculants' success

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: