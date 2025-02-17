Global site navigation

“Sizofunda Mahala”: Video Shows Financially-Excluded UCT Students Protesting, VC Responds
by  Jade Rhode 3 min read
  • Students from the University of Cape Town gathered on campus to protest against financial exclusion
  • The university's vice-chancellor, Professor Mosa Moshabela, shared an update regarding what was happening at the institution today
  • While some people understood the reason behind the protest, other internet users found the students' actions ridiculous

UCT students protested on campus.
Students from the University of Cape Town protested on campus to show their frustrations regarding financial exclusion. Images: @deh_lyia / TikTok, ntslsk / Getty Images
As the new academic year begins, many students still find themselves stranded in front of their tertiary institutions, unable to register due to financial exclusion.

This was the case for many students in Cape Town, who aired their frustrations by protesting on campus.

UCT students band together

MBChB student Kholofelo Phasha, who attends the University of Cape Town, uploaded a video on TikTok showing how a massive group of students flooded their campus as a way of protesting the fees put in place.

The students chanted "sizofunda mahala" (we will study for free) as they walked and made their way from Upper to Middle Campus, where administrative offices are located.

UCT vice-chancellor provides an update

The institution's vice-chancellor, Professor Mosa Moshabela, shared in a statement today that the protests concerned issues regarding fee debt and student housing, with the latter including transit and vacation accommodation.

As previously communicated in a statement shared on 14 February, Professor Moshabela reiterated that measures were put in place to support as many eligible students as possible.

UCT's upper campus.
UCT's vice-chancellor, Professor Moshabela, stated that they decided to move some teaching to the online platform as a result of today's protest. Image: Devasahayam Chandra Dhas
The academic reminded students that disruptiveness, violence and unlawfulness carried out during the protests would be a violation of the student code of conduct and the May 2023 interdict.

Professor Moshabela concluded:

"The UCT executive remains committed to engaging with the SRC to resolve any outstanding matters while ensuring that the 2025 academic year can return to smooth operations as soon as possible."

Mzansi reacts to UCT students' protest

The viral video received mixed responses from social media users. While some saw where the students were coming from, others found no reason for them to protest.

A disgruntled @mazizi_173 asked:

"How am I supposed to pay a R50k deposit whilst still a student?"

@cripplinganxiety added in the comments:

"Mara, why is there always chaos? If you are not approved, you are not approved. Try again next year."

@koketsosedumedi_ shared with app users:

"I'm crying for my brother who owes R100k and can't get his degree."

@mahlaba751 asked the public:

"Will they work for free in the future?"

@mohammdeep told the online community:

"Every year, it's the same story and no change."

@psklmgmbh shared their opinion in the comment section:

"Universities need money to operate, so I understand their side, but education is crucial for equality. The government has failed these students, not the university."

