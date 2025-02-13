“It Can Only Be God”: President’s Poet Celebrates R174k Payment of Varsity Fees

The Imbongi for the 2025 State of the Nation Address, Inako Mateza, happily shared that she didn't have to pay her varsity fees

Ianko thanked people for their contributions, which covered the R174 000 total needed to pay the institution

The talented multi-award-winning poet studies homoeopathy and is the founder of a foundation dedicated to preserving culture

Inako Mateza proudly shared she didn't owe her tertiary institution money.

Source: Instagram

Last week, Cyril Ramaphosa's poet made headlines when she boldly entered SONA with a powerful performance and called him her Cupcake. Now, the young woman is proudly announcing to South Africans that she doesn't have to stress about finances regarding her education.

President's poet has no fees to pay

19-year-old student Inako Mateza shared on her TikTok account that she didn't owe her tertiary institution a cent, which allowed her to successfully register and peacefully unpack her belongings at her residence.

Noting that "it can only be God," Inako shared in an Instagram post:

"I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to everyone who generously contributed towards settling my fees amounting to R174 711.00. May divine blessings and ancestral favour be upon you."

Take a look at Inako's TikTok video below:

More about Inako Mateza

According to the South African Parliament, Inako is a celebrated traditional storyteller who attends the Durban University of Technology, where she studies homoeopathy under the institution's Faculty of Health Sciences.

The praise poet, who was born in Ludiza Village in Willowvale, Eastern Cape, is the founder of the INAKO FOUNDATION. The initiative aims to preserve cultural heritage and teach hundreds of people about their cultures and traditions.

Inako Mateza uplifts her community by hosting soup kitchens and traditional pageants.

Source: Instagram

The dedicated community activist's gift for storytelling has won her many awards, including being named Best Eastern Cape Poet in 2019 and winning the Best Student Leader award from the Xhosa Great Place and the Hustler of the Year award at the 2023 Eastern Cape Hustlers' Awards.

