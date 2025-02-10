Cyril Ramaphosa’s Poet, Imbongi Inako Mateza, Shares Her Future Plans After SONA 2025
- Imbongi Inako Mateza the young poet at the State of the Nation Address 2025 shared her future plan
- The young lady received a widespread reaction from South Africans who praised her captivating poem
- People in Mzansi reacted to the post as they flooded the comments section wishing her well
At this year's State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town, Imbongi Inako Mateza, who hails from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape, made a lasting impression.
President's poet shares future plans
Inako Mateza was among the performing acts of the night at the SONA. The event took place on 6th February 2025 and was held at Cape Town City Hall, where all members of Parliament and prominent public figures gathered. The president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his speech for the year.
Taking centre stage with her sincere admiration for President Cyril Ramaphosa, praise singer Mateza gained a lot of attention. She even made a lighthearted reference to his nickname, "My Cupcake."
While taking to her TikTok account under the handle @inakomateza, the young poet shared her future plans with her followers saying she in June she would be in Germany. Although she did not disclose to the public what she would be in Europe South Africans showed their support after her high announcement.
Watch the video below:
South Africans wish her well
The online community took to the comments section to wish the young lady well in her future saying:
South African Government said:
"Go shine daughter of the soil."
Mbusoh expressed:
"As Xhosa Nation we are proud of you."
LisaBahle shared:
"I’m just here asking God to cover you with the BLOOD of JESUS. Akufihle kumehlo nemi LOMO emibi Namanyange wakho Akulwele."
A wrote:
"Aww sana, Xhosa nation to the world, so proud."
Cyril Ramaphosa’s poet, 19, shows full traditional outfit
Briefly News previously reported that while politicians showed off their style at this year's State of the Nation Address, another attendee stole the spotlight and wowed South Africans with her presence.
SONA's 2025 young poet proudly showcased her traditional outfit, celebrating her culture with grace. 19-year-old Inako Mateza, who delivered a heartfelt praise poem for President Cyril Ramaphosa and called him her "cupcake" at Cape Town's City Hall, proudly showed her attire for the political event.
