“Got the Land for R5 000”: Woman Living on Farm Shares Home Improvements

A woman in KwaZulu-Natal shared that she planned to make home improvements to the land she bought

She told app users that she paid R5 000 for the piece of land she purchased from an elderly woman

Some social media users shared how much they paid for the land, while others shared suggestions on how the woman could improve her home

Starting over in a new environment may come with challenges, but it certainly has a rewarding feel. One Mzansi woman shared she bought a piece of land in KwaZulu-Natal and showed online viewers the massive space she had to work with.

Home improvements on the way

A TikTok user, who goes by the name Nox, wrote in her post that she and her family moved back to the farms, making it a place they would call home.

Nox also informed app users:

"We got the land for R5 000, and we didn't even need time to discuss this."

When an internet user asked Nox how she secured such a deal, the woman said:

"My sister-in-law spoke to someone at church who happened to know a granny selling part of their land."

Take a look at the plot in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's plot

Hundreds of social media users headed to the comment section, some sharing how much they paid for their plots and others showing an interest in Nox's purchase.

@tsakani655 shared with app users:

"In our village, it starts from R150 to R1 000."

@user902567877796 said in the comments:

"I grew up here. What a nice place. Congrats, sisi."

Nox confirmed the process was legit when a surprised @agente0.73 asked:

"R5 000. Is that legal?"

@mkamdluli added in the comment section:

"The kind of decisions I need to be making at my age."

A helpful @user1728566338495 advised Nox:

"Make sure you build retaining walls to avoid soil erosion disaster."

The woman replied:

"Oh yes, it's in our future plans for the front and back, but not right now. We can't afford it."

