A woman took less than a year to upgrade her humble home. Images: Molemo Moloko

Source: Facebook

A 21-year-old woman went on Facebook and shared what her home looked like before and after renovations.

Molemo Moloko shared the 10 images on the popular group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen." The first picture showed an open space inside her home. The young lady told the 3.5 million group members that when she first moved in, she had only bags with her.

Other pictures included Molemo's bed and TV propped up on a stained couch next to the bed and her kitchen area, consisting of a white refrigerator and a white set of cupboards with a black countertop.

The last few pictures showed what her home looked like today. Molemo swapped the white fridge for a modern, dark grey one with a water dispenser. She kept the black countertop but replaced the cupboard doors with brown ones with black handles. She also bought a new bed and bedding, a couch and a brand new TV, which she placed at the top of a table.

She shared in her post's caption:

"I borrowed an old bed, but today I'm here. 20-21 years old. It took me seven to eight months. We all can do it, no matter the age."

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

The 21-year-old showed off her brand-new kitchen compared to what she had before. Images: Molemo Moloko

Source: Facebook

The young woman upgraded her bed and couch. Images: Molemo Moloko

Source: Facebook

Molemo's TV no longer lay on her couch as she purchased a modern table for the device. Images: Molemo Moloko

Source: Facebook

Netizens applaud the woman's upgrade

People in the post's comment section commended the young lady's ability to upgrade her home in the time she mentioned.

Linken Deeper Sima told Molemo:

"Wow, I also feel inspired. May God bless you more."

Excited for their future while also giving the homeowner her props, Eunice Goodness said:

"Lovely, keep it up. I can't wait to have mine."

Tshidi Shaz Mfakadolo said of the upgrade:

"Beautiful, you made great progress."

Impressed with what they saw, Sithole Oblakeng confessed:

"This group will make you love beautiful things."

