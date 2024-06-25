A South African man (@azwifarw) on TikTok showcased his stunning RDP home renovation,

The clip showed off some of his sleek furniture and clever design features, including a unique wine rack

The video garnered praise and curiosity, with viewers wanting to see more of the transformed space

A man left many in awe of his renovated RDP home. Image: @azwifarw

A Mzansi man transformed a basic RDP into a stunning home, inspiring many to take renovation notes.

Man shows off new and improved RDP house

TikTok user @azwifarw shared a video showing the impressive renovations and interior designing he has put into his RDP.

He showed part of the home, which boasts illuminating sleek furniture and pops of red, along with the tastefully decorated and compact space's black-and-white accents.

The man also has a unique wine rack which hangs on the wall and a large flat-screen TV mounted on the designed wall.

"Guys, I present to you, my RDP house," the man wrote in the caption.

SA shows love to the renovated RDP

Many people responded to the video with positive comments, applauding the man on his beautiful home transformation. Others were intrigued to see the rest of the house.

userprecious497 was curious about the man's wine stand:

"Beautiful, can I see the wine stand?."

Fenny was green with envy:

"Bona, I have green eyes! Your place is beautiful."

rosette mcoak was in awe:

"Can't be an RDP. Your home is beautiful ."

sisanda magoloza wanted to see more of the house:

"I need the full tour hle."

Neli skhosana commented:

"Oh my God, this is beautiful ❤️. Congratulations ."

Mzansi woman inspires SA with stunning RDP home renovation

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman had many South African netizens feeling inspired after sharing the progress of her journey of renovating her RDP home.

A TikTok video shared by Linah Mabya (@linah.mabuya) shows her buying various materials at a hardware shop, such as cement and tiles, before switching to a clip of The RDP home, which is currently a work in progress as renovations are underway.

The old tiles were removed from the floor before she showed the new floors after the first part of the home revamp, and then she painted the walls white.

