Gauteng Man Shows Off Stunning Living Space, Mzansi Impressed: “Beautiful”
- A Gauteng man took to social media to show off his nice and organised living space
- The gentleman's place is a one-room that has all the essential stuff like a bed, fridge, and stove
- The online community reacted to the photos, with many applauding the gent for keeping his place neat
A man from the Gauteng province showed off his stunning living space on social media.
Spha Nkomo posted pictures of his one room in a Facebook group called Make your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. His space is very neat and organised. It is a true gentleman's place so to speak.
The man made it known that red is his favourite colour. Most of the items in his space are red. The one room has a cupboard, fridge, neatly made bed, flat-screen TV with a stand, and a sofa among other things.
Man shows off stunning living space
See Facebook photos of Spha's place below:
Facebook users loved the man's one-room
Social media users reacted to the gentleman's living space, with many applauding him for keeping it nice and clean.
@Khanyisile Khanyisile wrote:
"Beautiful."
@Ngachilidzi Mudau loved:
"Amazing ."
@Jöý Ğéé Kéĺĺý commended:
"A room must be like this ❤️."
@Mildred Mutaramutswa commented:
"Very nice dearest ❤️ red and white my favorite colours."
@Akhona Akhona asked:
"Nice, where did you buy your cupboard and wardrobe ."
@Senzo Black Sikhosana stanned:
"You have created a good space for everything and color combination is on point ."
@Ndjombo Nontobeko Ngcobo congratulated:
"Very neat, definitely know how to work small spaces look big. Well done. I love it and inspired to do better with my house ❤️."
Man grateful for his lovely living space
In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who showed off his humble beginnings.
Joseph Ime shared photos of his place in a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. He captured one room, which he used as a bedroom and lounge. The space had a nicely made bed, two stunning sofas, a cute table, a TV stand with a plasma television, a sound system, and a fan.
Source: Briefly News
