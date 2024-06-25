A Gauteng man took to social media to show off his nice and organised living space

The gentleman's place is a one-room that has all the essential stuff like a bed, fridge, and stove

The online community reacted to the photos, with many applauding the gent for keeping his place neat

A gentleman flaunted his immaculate living space. Images: @Spha Nkomo

A man from the Gauteng province showed off his stunning living space on social media.

Spha Nkomo posted pictures of his one room in a Facebook group called Make your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. His space is very neat and organised. It is a true gentleman's place so to speak.

The man made it known that red is his favourite colour. Most of the items in his space are red. The one room has a cupboard, fridge, neatly made bed, flat-screen TV with a stand, and a sofa among other things.

Man shows off stunning living space

See Facebook photos of Spha's place below:

Facebook users loved the man's one-room

Social media users reacted to the gentleman's living space, with many applauding him for keeping it nice and clean.

@Khanyisile Khanyisile wrote:

"Beautiful."

@Ngachilidzi Mudau loved:

"Amazing ."

@Jöý Ğéé Kéĺĺý commended:

"A room must be like this ❤️."

@Mildred Mutaramutswa commented:

"Very nice dearest ❤️ red and white my favorite colours."

@Akhona Akhona asked:

"Nice, where did you buy your cupboard and wardrobe ."

@Senzo Black Sikhosana stanned:

"You have created a good space for everything and color combination is on point ."

@Ndjombo Nontobeko Ngcobo congratulated:

"Very neat, definitely know how to work small spaces look big. Well done. I love it and inspired to do better with my house ❤️."

Man grateful for his lovely living space

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who showed off his humble beginnings.

Joseph Ime shared photos of his place in a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. He captured one room, which he used as a bedroom and lounge. The space had a nicely made bed, two stunning sofas, a cute table, a TV stand with a plasma television, a sound system, and a fan.

