A South African man shared a video showing the house he is building for his family back home

The footage shows the various stages of the building project to reveal the neat and empty structure

Scores of social media users flooded the man's post with heartwarming congratulatory messages

A man's dedication to building his family a house inspired many people online. Image: sabelo_the_kreator

A hardworking man inspired many netizens after showcasing the home he is building for his family.

Man shows off the house he's building

Mzansi social media content creator, Sabelo Hadebe shared a heartwarming video on Instagram showing the progress of building a house back at home.

The clip takes viewers on the journey of the home-building project from the foundation right up to the roof, showing the neat and big brick structure which still stands mostly empty, as Sabelo works hard to add windows and doors, bathrooms and everything to make the house a warm home.

Young kids can also be seen running around the house, excited about their dream home coming to life.

Watch the video below:

Home building project wins online praise

The video inspired many netizens online, who showered Sabelo with love and praised his dedication to creating a beautiful living space for his loved ones.

@laaylaymak applauded the young man:

"This is beautiful, well done ."

@ms.kay_makgoba loved the man's post:

"Dreams really come through black child This is BIG, never underestimate it."

@nomathemba_makgohlo was proud of Sabelo:

"I've never been proud of a stranger in my life like I am now. God bless you ."

@absolute_itgroup commented:

" A huge achievement well done."

@missprodeep loved Sabelo's work:

"Oh, I love your work; congratulations and may God continue to bless you.

@makwande_izipho was excited about the building project:

"I’m as excited as those little kids! Congratulations Sabelo."

Young woman builds parents a home

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady named Jessica Mashaba took the internet by storm after she revealed that she had built a home for her parents.

Through her powerful testimony, Jessica Mashaba became a symbol of hope for South African youth.

The young lady shared a video on TikTok of herself dancing with extreme joy. She stated she was overjoyed because she had successfully built a new home for her mom and dad. Jessica Mashaba captured many people's attention and left netizens inspired by her statement, with many flocking to her comments section to inquire how she could do it.

