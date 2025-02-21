A university student has gone viral after sharing how residence life allows her to enjoy supersized portions without anyone monitoring her eating habits

The TikTok video shows the content creator enjoying a quarter chicken and a full litre of juice, highlighting the freedom that comes with student life

With current student living costs in South Africa averaging R9,725 monthly, many students relate to maximizing their meal allowances when possible

A student's honest take on residence life has resonated with uni students on TikTok after showing how she enjoys her meals away from home. Content creator @leticia.naledi shared a video captioned:

"Back at res where you can eat a 3 day meal at once and no one will be shouting about it."

The video shows the freedom that comes with student living. In the relatable clip, she proudly displays a full quarter chicken and a one-litre bottle of fruit juice, playfully showing off her generous portion size while taking hearty bites of her meal.

The video captures the essence of residence life independence, where students can enjoy their meals without the usual household restrictions or parental supervision about portion sizes.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Cost of student living in SA

Current statistics show that students in South Africa spend approximately R116,700 annually on living expenses, including accommodation, groceries, transport, and other necessities. Monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city averages R5,500, excluding utilities that can range from R400 to R800. Students must also budget for transport costs, averaging R525 monthly for bus services, while data costs add another R500 to monthly expenses.

The reality of student finances extends beyond just food and accommodation. With textbooks costing between R1,000 to R2,500 for locally printed editions and imported texts reaching R2,000, students must carefully plan their expenses. Monthly grocery budgets of R2,000 to R4,000 often require strategic shopping and meal planning, especially when basic items like dishwashing liquid costs R26-R30 and a loaf of bread ranges from R16-R24.

While some students receive funding assistance, many still need to balance their monthly allowance of around R1,000 for pocket money with various expenses. This often leads to creative budgeting solutions, particularly towards month-end when funds run low.

Mzansi students relate

@Lwazi warned:

"And then by the 20th, we're starving 😭😭😭"

@Leticia_Naledi admitted:

"Noodles and canned fish time😭😂😂"

@Creative_gifts_MomofTeens shared:

"😂 Enjoy, my son just told me he can cook anytime and no one will shout 😂😂"

@Samuel🫶 inquired:

"Can I move in at Richmond on Sunday?"

@Easy advised:

"But you can also eat a 1 day meal for 3 days 😂😂"

@minenh13 asked:

"Are there still single rooms in Richmond corner?"

