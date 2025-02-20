Global site navigation

“So Aggressive”: Monkey Crashes Class at Nelson Mandela University in Video, SA Reacts
“So Aggressive”: Monkey Crashes Class at Nelson Mandela University in Video, SA Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila 3 min read
  • A monkey is trending after interrupting a class lecture at Nelson Mandela University in a video
  • The clip sparked a massive buzz online, and people reacted as they flocked to the comments
  • Briefly News takes a look at how one could conduct themselves in the presence of a monkey

A monkey interrupted a class lecture in a viral TikTok video.
A monkey interrupted a class lecture at Nelson Mandela University in a TikTok video. Image: @zamokuhle_dumisa/TikTok and Images from BarbAnna/Getty Images
Source: UGC

One surprising and humorous incident took place at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) when a monkey unexpectedly interrupted a class lecture leaving online users amused.

Monkey shows up during class lecture at NMU

The funny moment was captured and shared by TikTok user @zamokuhle_dumisa which quickly gained traction on social media, leaving Mzansi buzzing with reactions.

In the video, students can be seen attentively listening to their lecturer when suddenly, a monkey appears inside the classroom. The unexpected visitor caused a moment of chaos as some students reacted in shock, while others burst into laughter at the bizarre sight.

The lecturer who was in the middle of explaining a topic was frightened by the animal so she quickly moved away and was left speechless. The monkey, seemingly unbothered by the class in session, casually explored the space before making its way out.

The monkey also went on to create more chaos in the res by throwing the students' food on the floor and more. The clip went viral online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is amused by the monkey's antics

People in South Africa were amused by the monkey's antics as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

TheAnswer said:

"The guy in the cap is just chilling watching her crash out."

Mr_Khoza added:

"You see those ones they have no mercy. Go to NMU during recess you'll find them strategising for when you come back."

The Great one cracked a joke saying:

"No one will stop me from entering the class even if I'm not registered."

LadyD Still I Rise wrote:

"Your new lecturer just joined.. and your roommate."

Lati.ii commented:

"Bro I was so scared on campus yesterday."

User shared:

"They were so aggressive yesterday."
A monkey interrupted a class lecture in a viral TikTok video.
A monkey interrupted a class lecture at Nelson Mandela University in a TikTok video. Image: Cameris
Source: Getty Images

What to do when in the presence of a monkey

According to Balcia when an individual comes into contact with a monkey it is important to avoid making eye contact or flashing your teeth since these signals are interpreted by monkeys as aggressive.

It's crucial to maintain composure around them because sudden movements and yelling may incite them to attack.

Do the following:

  • Stay Calm: If you encounter a monkey, remain calm and avoid sudden movements.
  • Do not feed monkeys
  • Keep your distance
  • Secure belongings
  • Avoid eye contact
  • Do not challenge them
  • Travel in groups
  • Know your environment

3 Epic monkey antics that left SA amused

