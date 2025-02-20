A monkey is trending after interrupting a class lecture at Nelson Mandela University in a video

The clip sparked a massive buzz online, and people reacted as they flocked to the comments

Briefly News takes a look at how one could conduct themselves in the presence of a monkey

A monkey interrupted a class lecture at Nelson Mandela University in a TikTok video. Image: @zamokuhle_dumisa/TikTok and Images from BarbAnna/Getty Images

Source: UGC

One surprising and humorous incident took place at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) when a monkey unexpectedly interrupted a class lecture leaving online users amused.

Monkey shows up during class lecture at NMU

The funny moment was captured and shared by TikTok user @zamokuhle_dumisa which quickly gained traction on social media, leaving Mzansi buzzing with reactions.

In the video, students can be seen attentively listening to their lecturer when suddenly, a monkey appears inside the classroom. The unexpected visitor caused a moment of chaos as some students reacted in shock, while others burst into laughter at the bizarre sight.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The lecturer who was in the middle of explaining a topic was frightened by the animal so she quickly moved away and was left speechless. The monkey, seemingly unbothered by the class in session, casually explored the space before making its way out.

The monkey also went on to create more chaos in the res by throwing the students' food on the floor and more. The clip went viral online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is amused by the monkey's antics

People in South Africa were amused by the monkey's antics as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

TheAnswer said:

"The guy in the cap is just chilling watching her crash out."

Mr_Khoza added:

"You see those ones they have no mercy. Go to NMU during recess you'll find them strategising for when you come back."

The Great one cracked a joke saying:

"No one will stop me from entering the class even if I'm not registered."

LadyD Still I Rise wrote:

"Your new lecturer just joined.. and your roommate."

Lati.ii commented:

"Bro I was so scared on campus yesterday."

User shared:

"They were so aggressive yesterday."

A monkey interrupted a class lecture at Nelson Mandela University in a TikTok video. Image: Cameris

Source: Getty Images

What to do when in the presence of a monkey

According to Balcia when an individual comes into contact with a monkey it is important to avoid making eye contact or flashing your teeth since these signals are interpreted by monkeys as aggressive.

It's crucial to maintain composure around them because sudden movements and yelling may incite them to attack.

Do the following:

Stay Calm: If you encounter a monkey, remain calm and avoid sudden movements.

Do not feed monkeys

Keep your distance

Secure belongings

Avoid eye contact

Do not challenge them

Travel in groups

Know your environment

3 Epic monkey antics that left SA amused

Briefly News previously reported that two monkeys robbed one gentleman in his home, and online users could not stop laughing. The clip went viral on the internet.

previously reported that two monkeys robbed one gentleman in his home, and online users could not stop laughing. The clip went viral on the internet. The TikTok clip posted by @ivanredmanevans shows the monkey sitting on a bed, inspecting the cash with keen interest.

A video of a monkey being naughty in KwaZulu-Natal has made rounds on social media.

Source: Briefly News