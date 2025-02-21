A South African mother was left speechless after discovering her toddler had mixed Six Gun spice into his baby formula, creating an unusual and costly kitchen experiment

The incident highlights the growing concern over baby formula prices in South Africa, where parents spend approximately R90,000 per year on raising a child

Mzansi TikTok users flooded the comments section with similar stories of their toddlers' expensive kitchen adventures, while others offered humorous solutions

A South African mother's TikTok video has gone viral after her toddler mixed Six Gun spice into his baby formula, leading to an expensive kitchen disaster. Content creator @ninawamopedi shared the amusing yet costly incident with the caption,

"POV: my son just mixed 6gun spice and milk. Iyohh Jesus. Ka mampara week 😪 someone pls tag @NAN," desperately hoping to get the formula manufacturer's attention.

Toddler's costly experiment

The incident highlights a growing concern among South African parents about the increasing costs of raising children. With baby formula prices ranging from R250 to R600 per tin, incidents like these can significantly impact household budgets. According to recent statistics, raising a child in South Africa costs approximately R90,000 per year, amounting to a staggering R1.62 million by the age of 18, excluding tertiary education.

Viewers emphasize the importance of keeping essential items like formula out of children's reach, not just for safety but also to prevent wastage. Many pointed out that basic items like formula, which can cost up to R600 per tin, need to be stored properly.

With the current economic climate, many parents are finding it increasingly challenging to afford these necessities, making such accidents particularly difficult for families.

Mzansi reacts to spicy situation

@NonhlaSmith joked:

"Give it to him, akere yena onyaka flavour 😭😭"

@MsTee_ZA quipped:

"Google: is it fine to mix formula that has a bit of spice for my child 😭"

@Amu shared a similar experience:

"Mine mixed salt and maize meal😭😭😭 Cooked my pap, when we ate the pap was so salty had to throw the whole 5kg😭😭😭"

@SaritaKatso praised the creativity:

"Six Gun flavoured milk🤌🏿😍 He knows exactly what he was doing😂"

@VellyGoge commented on the loss:

"R500 wamoshwa uR30😭😭😭 Store it properly."

@Kay predicted:

"20 years after this, you'll be forcing him to be a doctor while you see he wants to be a chef recreating new spices🤣🤣🤣"

@Keorapetse❤️ asked:

"How old where are you located, I bought Nan Pro for 6 to 12 the small tin, and my boy reacted very badly to it, I'm in PTA."

Nina 😍 replied:

"Ijooh Mara chomi he is 1 year 2 months."

