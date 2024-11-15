A father found his little girl sitting on the couch and playing with a massive tub of petroleum jelly

The dad filmed the toddler and shared the clip on his TikTok account, leaving social media users rolling with laughter

The clip went viral as many social media users flooded the father's feed sharing jokes as many found the video amusing

A dad walked into his baby girl, who was playing with Vaseline. Image: @mwandlatg

Source: TikTok

The parenting journey is filled with lots of love and fun, but it can also be costly, as our little ones seem to enjoy wasteful activities.

A father recorded his toddler playing with her moisturiser and shared the clip on his TikTok account under his user handle @nwandlatg. The clip attracted millions of views, 34K likes, and almost 2.8K comments.

The dad finds his daughter busy

The video shows the little girl holding a big tub with Vaseline on her head, face and body. Embarrassed after being caught, the toddler rubs the Vaseline on the couch she is sitting on.

Watch the video below:

The toddler's video goes viral, and Mzansi loves it

The viral post had social media users in stitches, and many commented to compliment the naughty toddler. Some parents could relate, taking to the dad's feed to share similar stories about their kids.

User @Aminata added:

"Kids will test your patience😂😂."

User @Lybzee commented:

"That time she doesn't even know how much it costs😏😏😏."

User @Sha felt amused:

"I would be fuming 😭🤣 but they so cute 😍 🤧."

User @Adesua added:

"My problem is who will bath 🛀 them? 😅Definitely their dad, not me 😂."

User @agathaluka608gmail.com3 shared:

"😂 She is very happy with what she did, a sweet baby girl with zero stress 🥰."

User @Neema added a bit of humour:

"Kids are angels we are told. Let our angel do her things."

Mom finds toddler playing with baby formula

In another Briefly News article, a mom walked into her baby playing with a large tin of Nan formula milk and captured the moment.

The toddler poured the formula all over the floor and on parts of the furniture, and social media users commented about how costly it was.

Source: Briefly News