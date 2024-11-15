“She Doesn’t Know How Much It Costs”: Toddler Caught Playing With Vaseline, SA’s in Stitches
- A father found his little girl sitting on the couch and playing with a massive tub of petroleum jelly
- The dad filmed the toddler and shared the clip on his TikTok account, leaving social media users rolling with laughter
- The clip went viral as many social media users flooded the father's feed sharing jokes as many found the video amusing
The parenting journey is filled with lots of love and fun, but it can also be costly, as our little ones seem to enjoy wasteful activities.
A father recorded his toddler playing with her moisturiser and shared the clip on his TikTok account under his user handle @nwandlatg. The clip attracted millions of views, 34K likes, and almost 2.8K comments.
The dad finds his daughter busy
The video shows the little girl holding a big tub with Vaseline on her head, face and body. Embarrassed after being caught, the toddler rubs the Vaseline on the couch she is sitting on.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
The toddler's video goes viral, and Mzansi loves it
The viral post had social media users in stitches, and many commented to compliment the naughty toddler. Some parents could relate, taking to the dad's feed to share similar stories about their kids.
User @Aminata added:
"Kids will test your patience😂😂."
User @Lybzee commented:
"That time she doesn't even know how much it costs😏😏😏."
User @Sha felt amused:
"I would be fuming 😭🤣 but they so cute 😍 🤧."
User @Adesua added:
"My problem is who will bath 🛀 them? 😅Definitely their dad, not me 😂."
User @agathaluka608gmail.com3 shared:
"😂 She is very happy with what she did, a sweet baby girl with zero stress 🥰."
User @Neema added a bit of humour:
"Kids are angels we are told. Let our angel do her things."
Mom finds toddler playing with baby formula
In another Briefly News article, a mom walked into her baby playing with a large tin of Nan formula milk and captured the moment.
The toddler poured the formula all over the floor and on parts of the furniture, and social media users commented about how costly it was.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za