A mother shared a video of her baby playing with his milk, and it went viral on her TikTok account

The online community used many ways to express the feelings after watching the baby in action, as baby food does not come cheap

Social media users took to the comment section to share humorous posts, others while others shared similar storied of their own

A mother shared a viral video of her son wasting his baby formula. Image: @jardindeden0

Source: TikTok

A mother shared a video of her bundle of joy, which she caught playing with formula milk and shared on TikTok.

The viral video, which the mom shared under her user handle @jardindenden0, reached 10.7M views, 516K likes, and 26K comments after she shared it.

The baby caught in action

The clip shows the baby sitting on the floor, holding a big tin of formula milk that he spilt around him, on the couch, and the kitchen counter. Not even the person recording could disturb the little man as he continued his mission.

Watch the video below:

The video leaves social media users shocked

The post disturbed the online community worldwide, as many shared the price of formula milk in their countries. Soon, a flood of jokes about how the baby wouldn't receive milk for some time followed as social media users added humour to the feed.

User @Prince Ibrah commented:

"These people can test your patience 😂😂😂."

@Amosino added:

"At this moment all you can do is to just keep looking at him cos there is nothing you can do🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Clara Jeffrey said:

"If you saw the way I quickly scroll past the video when my daughter was coming🤣🤣🤣, she is a very fast learner."

User @dorcasdoyengs shared:

"The way NAN is damn expensive,i bought one yesterday and became bankrupt."

User @Angelofdemorning added:

"That time milk is R600 😏."

User @cindyshuggy asked:

"Why didn't y'all show me this before I got pregnant?😢 Now am worried 🤣."

