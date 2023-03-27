A sneaky baby who took the initiative to feed himself had netizens dying from laughter on social media

The little boy was too lazy to pick up his bottle and found a fun and wasteful way of drinking his formula

The tiny tot's mischief made its way on TikTok, and the video gathered over a million views in one day

One little boy had the best time during feeding time and became a viral sensation. The baby discovered a new method of drinking milk from his bottle and made a complete mess.

Baby's messy feeding time get 1 million views

@dj.jamie.rymez6 posted his TikTok video. The kid can be seen tilting his bottle on the feeding table and spraying the milk onto his face. Now and then, the baby checked if someone was coming and proceeded to pour the milk while aiming for his open mouth. Over one million TikTokkers viewed the funny clip, and thousands of people liked it.

Watch the little boy drinking milk in the video below:

Netizens complain about the cost of baby formula in the comments

Parents joked that the little boy was deliberately wasting the expensive formula because he kept peeping around to ensure no one could see him.

@Jojosophie said:

"He also peeps to see if mom is coming."

@Rhoda posted:

"That means he knows what he is doing is wrong by peeping if mom is coming."

@Ndivhumulaudzi commented:

"People who don't pay bills will waste every cent every minute they get."

@sexydiva mentioned:

"This baby is serious. Look at him peeping to see if anyone is coming before he sprays the milk. He's so cute."

@Nomakhosimnanzana suggested:

"This one must drink rooibos, does he know how expensive the formula is?"

@Agbomeblessing added:

"He was even peeping to see if someone was coming. Legends are born on a daily basis."

@Sunshinebaby662 wrote:

"These pandemic babies are very smart."

@user6365230215273:

"Very bright boy, even conscious that mom may come."

@Prophetessconnie said:

"We have not seen anything yet in this life, because we are giving birth to grandpas and grandmas."

