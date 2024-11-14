“Teach Them While They’re Young”: Dad and Toddler Wash Their Cars, SA Entertained
- A young boy who owns a Mercedes minicar spent the day outside his home with his dad and his friends.
- The boy was captured working on his ride, and the video was shared by his dad on the TikTok video streaming platform
- The clip left the online community in stitches as they took to the dad's feed to share hilarious comments
The new generation of dads is showing off in a big way, making sure to give their sons and daughters the love and care they need to grow happy and wise.
A dad to a toddler captured him in a video while working on his ride and shared the clip on his TikTok account under his user handle @q.t.mashaba, leaving social media users amused.
The boys flex their rides
The clip shows the dad's VW Polo standing next to his toddler's white mini Mercedes Benz as he washes it with a cloth and a bucket. The dad's friend is parked near them with other buddies, watching the little man work on his whip.
Watch the video below:
The toddler steals Mzansi's hearts
The video received massive popularity, reaching 1.1K views, 90K likes, and almost 700 comments from fascinated members of the online community. Some ladies teased, asking if they could get a lift in the toddler's car, while others praised the present dad.
User @katlegomasotla
"This is so cute 😭❤️❤️. I am sure in his mind he really thinks that yey, he is the same level as you."
User @_pops07
"Lo we Mercedes uright? I'm willing to help him with homework, for free.😭❤️."
User @amo._012
"Teach them while they’re young 😂😂."
User @zamos
"In present fathers we trust🥰🥰."
User @Bonkosi Mbhatha
"Like father like son 🔥."
User @Scott
"Keep it up Boi and maintain that attitude and standard I'm telling you going far my boi❤️🔥.👌🏾."
SA dad surprises toddler with a mini car on his birthday
In another Briefly News article, a mom captured her husband taking their son to an Automark for his car reveal, a surprise to celebrate his birthday.
The boy could not believe his eyes when the black curtains covering his car were lifted. He ran to hug his dad before going back to check his whip.
