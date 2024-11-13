A man was captured taking care of his car at his residential complex on a rainy day

The clip made its way to the TikTok platform, leaving the online community with many speculations

Many shared jokes about what the man was possibly going through, while other car owners understood him perfectly

A TikTok user shared a video of a man washing his car while it was raining. Image: melanin_ashliitha

Source: TikTok

A local hun took her TikTok platform to share a video of a man who was captured busy pampering his car on a wet day.

The hun shared the cute clip on the video streaming platform under her user handle @melanin_ashliitha and attracted 58K views.

The man caught in action

The clip shows the Jobug gent washing the left side of his white whip and its tyres before moving to show the rainy weather. The hun can be heard talking to people in the background, shocked to see the man washing the car.

Watch the video below:

The video attracts mixed reviews from Mzansi peeps

After seeing the clip, over 500 social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Many thought something was stressing the man taking to the lady's feed to share amusing comments.

User @Luthando Nkabinde detailed:

"I also washed mine yesterday during the rain. The dragon was in the house 😅 we are not crazy, we choose peace 😂😂😂."

User @Tkzipit felt amused:

"😂It's not the rain making him wash it🥺."

User @MsVee83 added:

"I'm very sure she opened his phone😂😂😂now the house is hot."

User @Tiyani said:

"Watch that car after. It will be very clean and shining 🤞🤞. People with cars can relate."

User @pip_oldchap shared:

"I do that sometimes, especially when the car is full of dust, if you don't wash it, it will be worst when it drys 😏."

User @Zweli Mwelase Khondlo

"He is choosing peace over stress."

