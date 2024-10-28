“These Are Priceless Moments” Dad Surprises Toddler With R13K Mini Car, SA Touched
- A dotting dad celebrated his toddler's birthday, pulling out a surprise that he is likely to remember for the rest of his life
- The wife and mom took a video of the precious moment and shared it on her TikTok account
- Social media users were moved by the boy's priceless reaction and commended the man for being a present and loving dad
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
In a country entirely of absent fathers in black communities, young fathers are rewriting history, showing up for their kids in many ways possible.
A toddler's mom shared a video of her husband gifting their toddler with a car on his birthday on her TikTok account under the user handle @leewaitu12. The post attracted 3.5M views and over 4K comments from people who loved the car, revealing the surprise they planned for him.
The exciting car reveal at the dealership
The clip starts as the family gets to the Automark car dealership to reveal the car to the little man. After seeing it, the boy rushes to stand by it before he removes the black cloth covering it. Seeing his car, the toddler hugs his dad before returning to his ride.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
SA peeps show love to the dad
Social media users who watched the video praised the father for making his son's birthday memorable. Mzansi peeps felt that the boy running to his father after seeing the car was a sign of how loving he was.
User 2Tladi_320d added:
"These are priceless moments 😇I recently got my 2two-year-old a BMW Z4, just last weekend 😂😂😂."
User @stylesalebogang commented:
"This generation of fathers is top-tier for real♥️."
User @Precious Khanyisile noted:
"🥺I pray my kids get this type of love from a father who's gonna stay through thick and thin even when we aren't together😔♥️🕯🙏."
User @Mthokozisi Mbolekwa said:
"One thing I shall never regret in this world is to be a father❤️🥰🥰🥰 we need more men like this 👏👏👏."
User @Ndumiso Jali added:
"Kudos, brother, for redefining what it means to be a great baby daddy! Wishing your little one an unforgettable birthday! That happiness is contagious!"
User @Ngwato joked:
"Please put a tracker on that GD-6. I hear they're highly in demand in Maputo😂."
Dad surprised his 2-year-old son with a BMW mini-car
In another Briefly News article, a dad planned a car reveal for his toddler at the BMW car dealership after getting him a mini car.
After sharing the video on X, social media users expressed how refreshing it was to see present dads on the comment feed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za