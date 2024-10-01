A mother shared a video on TikTok of her little girl having fun and messing with a tin of baby formula

The mischievous toddler spread the powdery substance all over the blanket on the bed, looking comically serious

Members of the online community laughed at the child's actions, while others asked for advice on raising their kids

A woman showed her toddler messing in baby formula. Images: @eriellefrancois6

Source: TikTok

Taking care of children is costly, especially with all the food, supplies, and other essentials they require. In a playful yet pricey mishap, a mother shared a video of her child making an expensive mess by playing with baby formula.

Money playfully wasted

Using the handle @eriellefrancois6 on TikTok, a woman shared a video of her little daughter standing between the bedroom wall and the bed, spreading an open tin of baby formula on the blankets.

The innocent toddler was even covered in the powdery substance as her mother recorded her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the comical video below:

Internet users laugh and feel mother's pain

Tens of thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to express laughter at the child's naughty behaviour, while others shared their own relatable stories.

@sirthousand laughed and told the online community:

"As a parent, when you hear silence in the house, run and check if an operation is going on somewhere."

@tendaimurasiranwa spoke about the adorable child, saying:

"The seriousness on her face makes it seem like she is doing a good thing."

@samy.n.b asked for guidance in the comment section:

"Dear parents, advise us future parents and parents-to-be very soon because, with this economy and my anger, I might do something I will regret for the rest of my life. Kids can humble you."

@kingramsey41 jokingly said:

"She's so hard-working. God bless all hard-working children out there."

Talking about children, @tebogomahlatsi528 humorously shared:

"These people will test your patience."

@dzifah_ami said to the mother with love:

"Sign her up for baking classes."

@funky01234 laughed and commented:

"Kids are always busy in one way or another."

Child spreads margarine on kitchen cupboards

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who got his hands dirty and spread margarine on the kitchen cupboards, making an adorable mess.

Many online users made jokes about the video and expressed how the moment was a reality of parenting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News