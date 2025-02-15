Students from the University of the Witwatersrand have been on a hunger strike since 14 February 2025

The returning postgraduate students allege that they could not register and want their demands met

They asserted that they would not eat until the university attended to their demands and South Africans were confused

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Returning Wits University refuse to eat until they are registered. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — Wits University's postgraduate students have vowed to continue their hunger strike until the university addresses their demands to be re-registered.

What's happening at Wits?

According to SABC News, postgraduate students have been on a hunger strike since 14 February 2005 because they cannot register for the academic year. The students of Wits, which has one of the lowest entry requirements, face financial exclusion and many do not qualify for financial aid or scholarships.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The university said 800 students were cleared to the amount of R63 million. The SRC's Nombulelo Chiya said students are sitting at home because they owe the university and must pay a 50% deposit.

Recently, students of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology slept outside of the campus after the university said it could not accommodate unhoused scholars. The university said the school's residences are full.

Returning Wits students are struggling with being registered. Image: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were confused

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook page were perplexed.

Mzwandile ThunyaSa Marikana Nxuma said:

"No way. Students and hunger? I can tell you for free that they are eating."

Faith Smith said:

"While R400 million was paid by NSFAS to universities for ghost students."

Mel Boke said:

"But if you're returning, you should be the first one who registered."

Malume Grey said:

"You can strike on other things but not the stomach."

Start to Finish Madonsela said:

"Hunger strike only works in prison."

University student struggles to afford res

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a student from the Walter Sisulu University shared a heartbreaking video of the reality of not affording to stay at campus.

She said that she struggled to afford residence at the university and also struggled to make ends meet and afford groceries.

Source: Briefly News