A Walter Sisulu University student from Butterworth shared an emotional video revealing her struggle to afford residence accommodation at the NMD campus in Mthatha

The second-year student's tearful confession highlights the financial challenges many students face, with residence fees reaching R43,800 annually at WSU's Mthatha campus

The video resonates with many South African students who grapple with mounting costs of accommodation, groceries, and other living expenses that can total over R116,700 per year

A student's emotional video about being unable to afford residence accommodation has sparked conversations about the financial challenges facing South African students. Content creator @semihle01, a second-year student at Walter Sisulu University (WSU), shared her heartbreaking reality through tears in a TikTok video.

"I'm from Butterworth and I'm a returning student at the NMD campus in Mthatha, Walter Sisulu University. My res is located in Zimbane around Mtata," she explained in her caption, followed by the sad reality: "POV: You're always up at night crying because your mom can't afford to send you to res."

The cost of dreams

Located in Zimbane around Mthatha, WSU's residence fees amount to R43,800 annually, excluding additional living expenses. For self-funded students, the university requires either a R15,000 deposit or 40% of the total amount for university-owned accommodation before registration.

According to recent student budget guidelines, students need approximately R9,725 monthly to cover basic living expenses, including R5,500 for rent, R2,300 for groceries, R525 for transport, R500 for data costs, and R1,000 for pocket money - totalling about R116,700 per year.

Supporting student success

WSU’s Student Residence Department is dedicated to students’ well-being, offering safe housing and support services. However, with high demand and limited space, not all applicants secure accommodation, leaving many, like @semihle01, struggling to find a place to stay.

Named after anti-apartheid activist Walter Sisulu, the university plays a vital role, focusing on urban renewal and rural development while providing educational opportunities to thousands of students.

