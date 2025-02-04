One man shared the salary expectations needed to enrol a child in top-performing private schools in South Africa

The TikTok video sparked a massive buzz on the internet and it gathered loads of views, likes and comments

People in Mzansi reacted they took to the comments sections section to express their thoughts

One man shared his insights into the financial demands of securing a place at some of the country's prestigious institutions.

A South African man shared the salaries needed for top private school enrolment. Image: @henrytheplug/TikTok Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Salary needed to enrol kids in top private schools

TikTok content creator @henrytheplug said, according to Business Tech parents should be prepared to pay hefty tuition fees, which can sometimes amount to tens of thousands of rands annually.

He went on to share how much one should earn per month to send their kids to one of South Africa's best, top-performing private expensive schools. He also advised people not to allocate more than 10 to 15% of their annual household income.

At the top of the list is Somerset College with an annual tuition fee of R163,300 and a monthly salary should be R90,700, while the distinctions per candidate in 2024 matricu results for Somerset College was 4.3. SAHETI was the next school on the list with R179,625 tuition and a monthly salary of R99,800 and distinctions per candidate was 4.5 making it the top performing private school in the country.

Crawford College Sandton came in hard with a staggering annual tuition fee of R202,840 and a monthly salary of R112,700 with 4.27 distinctions per candidate. All girls' school Herschel Girls School tuition fees range from R160,240, the monthly salary of R89,000, and distinctions per candidate was 3.65.

Mary's Waverley annual tuition was R204,140, monthly salary R113,400, and distinctions per candidate were 4.2. Roedean annual tuition is R218,877, monthly salary is R122,600 and distinctions per candidate were 4.42. St David's Marist, Inanda R187,400 annual tuition, monthly salary R104,100. ST John's College with an annual tuition of R220,828 and monthly salary of R122,700 and distinctions per candidate 3.2.

Michael House School plus boarding annual tuition R392,000 and monthly salary R217,800 while the distinctions per candidate 2.6. Last but not least, Hilton College came in with a whopping R420,729 annual tuition, a monthly salary of R233,700 and distinctions per candidate 2.5.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to man's TikTok video

The gent's clip ignited a massive debate on the internet, and many took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Mthofi said:

"After matric we go to the same university."

Ancillar shared:

"For those who say “after this, we go to the same university” think beyond academics. Remember the saying, “your network is your net worth” PS many of them go abroad."

Tasmin Tiffany Bota expressed:

"The fact that people are earning these salaries."

Msizi22 replied:

"The more expensive the school, the less the distinctions per candidate."

A Force commented:

"Also, those schools come with lifetime connections."

A man shares the salaries needed for top private school enrolment. Image: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

Top best schools in South Africa

Most schools in Cape Town gain fame countrywide due to their academic excellence, modern infrastructure, and affordable fees.

previously reported that in Johannesburg and other parts of the nation, you can consider if you want to enrol in an accredited educational institution. The last reported amount for the Tshwane branch of the educational institution as of 2021 was R138 320 annually, with a %2.7 increase.

Most schools in Cape Town gain fame countrywide due to their academic excellence, modern infrastructure, and affordable fees.

