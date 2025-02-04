Global site navigation

South African Man Shares Salaries Needed for Top Private Schools Enrolment, Mzansi Reacts
People

South African Man Shares Salaries Needed for Top Private Schools Enrolment, Mzansi Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila 3 min read
  • One man shared the salary expectations needed to enrol a child in top-performing private schools in South Africa
  • The TikTok video sparked a massive buzz on the internet and it gathered loads of views, likes and comments
  • People in Mzansi reacted they took to the comments sections section to express their thoughts

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

One man shared his insights into the financial demands of securing a place at some of the country's prestigious institutions.

A man shares the salaries needed for top private school enrolment.
A South African man shared the salaries needed for top private school enrolment. Image: @henrytheplug/TikTok Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images.
Source: UGC

Salary needed to enrol kids in top private schools

TikTok content creator @henrytheplug said, according to Business Tech parents should be prepared to pay hefty tuition fees, which can sometimes amount to tens of thousands of rands annually.

He went on to share how much one should earn per month to send their kids to one of South Africa's best, top-performing private expensive schools. He also advised people not to allocate more than 10 to 15% of their annual household income.

Read also

"Ridiculous": Engineer’s payslip showing R21k tax deduction gives SA chest pains

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

At the top of the list is Somerset College with an annual tuition fee of R163,300 and a monthly salary should be R90,700, while the distinctions per candidate in 2024 matricu results for Somerset College was 4.3. SAHETI was the next school on the list with R179,625 tuition and a monthly salary of R99,800 and distinctions per candidate was 4.5 making it the top performing private school in the country.

Crawford College Sandton came in hard with a staggering annual tuition fee of R202,840 and a monthly salary of R112,700 with 4.27 distinctions per candidate. All girls' school Herschel Girls School tuition fees range from R160,240, the monthly salary of R89,000, and distinctions per candidate was 3.65.

Mary's Waverley annual tuition was R204,140, monthly salary R113,400, and distinctions per candidate were 4.2. Roedean annual tuition is R218,877, monthly salary is R122,600 and distinctions per candidate were 4.42. St David's Marist, Inanda R187,400 annual tuition, monthly salary R104,100. ST John's College with an annual tuition of R220,828 and monthly salary of R122,700 and distinctions per candidate 3.2.

Read also

US makes about-turn on HIV aid as Trump lifts ban to SA, low-income countries — for now

Michael House School plus boarding annual tuition R392,000 and monthly salary R217,800 while the distinctions per candidate 2.6. Last but not least, Hilton College came in with a whopping R420,729 annual tuition, a monthly salary of R233,700 and distinctions per candidate 2.5.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to man's TikTok video

The gent's clip ignited a massive debate on the internet, and many took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Mthofi said:

"After matric we go to the same university."

Ancillar shared:

"For those who say “after this, we go to the same university” think beyond academics. Remember the saying, “your network is your net worth” PS many of them go abroad."

Tasmin Tiffany Bota expressed:

"The fact that people are earning these salaries."

Msizi22 replied:

"The more expensive the school, the less the distinctions per candidate."

A Force commented:

"Also, those schools come with lifetime connections."

Read also

SASSA February grant payment dates confirmed, South Africans remain unhappy with the agency

A South African man shared the salaries needed for top private school enrolment.
A man shares the salaries needed for top private school enrolment. Image: SDI Productions
Source: Getty Images

Top best schools in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: