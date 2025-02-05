Global site navigation

Student Shows Off the Room WITS Gave Her vs. the Room She Transformed It Into, SA Impressed
Student Shows Off the Room WITS Gave Her vs. the Room She Transformed It Into, SA Impressed

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A first-year WITS student showcased her surprising room transformation from cluttered to chic
  • The aesthetic makeover featured cosy details like a cute corner table, a well-packed cupboard, and a vision board set up in the video shared on TikTok
  • The post gained attention from users who admired her decor and inquired about her stylish items

TikTok users were keen to know where a student bought her cute diary
A university student showcased her organisational skills transforming her res room from cluttered to a neat space. Image: @sithandiwe.ngubane
Source: TikTok

Moving into a university residence is an exciting yet overwhelming experience, as one returning University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) student recently shared. In a candid TikTok post, she shared her struggles with settling back in, while also revealing her impressive room transformation that left social media in awe.

The post was shared on TikTok under @sithandiwe.ngubane, capturing the relatable chaos of the moving day, paired with a stunning aesthetics makeover that showcased her creativity and flair for decor.

The student shows off the room transformation

In the post, @sithandiwe.ngubane starts by showing her residence room in a state of chaos, with bags sprawled open and belongings scattered around, perfectly showing the exhaustion of moving in. She then reveals the transformation slide by slide, presenting a neat, cosy, and aesthetically pleasing space filled with cute details.

Her corner table adorned with a bedside lamp, a bowl of snacks and an adorable diary, adds a a personal touch. Her clothing cupboard is neatly organised with handbags displayed on a shelf and jackets hanging perfectly on hangers.

The made-up bed, complete with a cuddly teddy bear, exudes comfort, while a mirror placed strategically next to where her vision board will be, adds a motivational vibe to the room.

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA loves the student's room

The post gained traction on the video streaming app, with TikTok users loving her decor skills. Some asked where she purchased her charming diary, while others wanted to know which res she was in.

A young lady bragged about her room's exposure to sunlight which makes it look gorgeous
A student made her university room cosy and showed it off on social media. @sithandiwe.ngubane
Source: TikTok

User @ColdNoodles📈 asked:

"Where did you get your diary from slide 2🥰?"

User @lebo_oo enquired:

"What's the name of the res?"

User @TSHABALALA 💚💫🌞🧿said:

"Chommie, come graduation day. I'm sending you a bouquet of flowers, yezwa (do you hear me)👑? Screenshot this comment 💚👍."

User @Frisky2Times

"Where did you buy your diary? I need it."

