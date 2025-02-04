A University of Pretoria student documented their journey from packing at home to settling into the modern residence room, giving viewers a peek into varsity life

The TikTok video showcases the student's meticulous approach to setting up the space, from cleaning every surface to organizing his belongings

South Africans were impressed by the varsity scholar's organizational skills and attention to detail, with many wishing the student well on his academic journey

A young student shared their journey from leaving home to getting to their UP res. Mzansi was impressed. Images: @rhulani.radebe

Source: TikTok

Content creator @rhulani.radebe shared a comprehensive video documenting his journey moving into his University of Pretoria residence. The TikTok clip follows his adventure from leaving home with packed bags, making a pitstop at Engen One Stop for refreshments, to finally receiving his residence keys.

Upon entering his modern room, viewers get to witness his thorough settling-in process, from deep cleaning every surface to meticulously organizing his belongings. The content creator takes special care in assembling his bed with fresh sheets and a comforter, arranging his kitchen supplies, organizing his wardrobe, and setting up his bathroom with personal toiletries.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Modern student living at UP

The University of Pretoria's residence life offers students more than just accommodation through its comprehensive TuksRes program. Built on eight core values including respect, integrity, and excellence, TuksRes provides a vibrant community environment focused on academic excellence, personal growth, and holistic development.

With 29 residences across different campuses, UP creates spaces where students can engage in diverse events, participate in numerous committees, explore various sports activities, and contribute to community outreach projects.

The university's commitment to creating a "home away from home" extends beyond just providing rooms, as they offer a Welcoming Week program designed to help new students adapt to their living and learning environment while fostering meaningful friendships and connections.

Mzansi cheers on the student

@chelly.m praised:

"You are so neat👏🥹"

@lesegothebrand encouraged:

"😍😍😍you are going to have funnnnn🥺🥺 Congratulations my love, proud of you."

@Asanda_Miya1 shared:

"This is so beautiful, all the best with this new chapter❤️"

@B🫧🌸🩷 complimented:

"Your room looks great✨✨"

@CapriiFlux connected:

"We have the same duvet🥹🫶🏽"

