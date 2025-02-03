A TikTok user shared her bold plan to move into Wits University residence despite only being accepted for accommodation and not for any courses

Her situation comes as Wits reveals it could only accept 6,000 first-year students out of 85,000 applications for 2025

South Africans found humour in her determination, with many sharing similar stories of residence acceptances without course placements

A young woman shared a funny video on the fact that she's moving to live at Wits despite nit getting accepted for any courses. Images: @lesedi_booysen

Content creator @lesedi_booysen posted a TikTok video showing herself packing her bags, jokingly revealing her plans to move into Wits residence despite not being accepted to study at the university.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Competitive acceptance rates

The video comes as Wits University announced it received around 85,000 applications but could only accommodate about 6,000 first-year students for 2025, making it one of Africa's most competitive universities.

According to recent data, successful applicants typically achieved an Admission Point Score (APS) of over 30, with most scoring 34 and above. Among the most sought-after programs were Medicine, Bachelor of Education, Law, and Social Work.

The creator's light-hearted approach to a tough situation sparked amusement online, with other students relating to the struggles of university applications and acceptances.

One young lady shared that she got accepted for Wits res but not for any courses. Mzansi couldn't help but comment. Images: @lesedi_booysen

SA laughs at student's bold plan

@Ora shared a similar experience:

"Tjooh haba swabe mara? Le nna they gave me madulo without school😭"

@T mentioned the housing crunch:

"Sana it's full, had to look for another res 😭"

@A_captivating_homebody showed determination:

"Ahh I wrote them an email today, I'M GOING THERE 😭😭😭"

@a.strophobi.c laughed at the creativity:

"😭😭 How do you guys come up with these things."

@tavia.kay.2061 related:

"That happened at ump 😭🤣"

@sanehmayezanailbeginner joked:

"😂😂😂And they must let you move in."

@Thato_DeGEneral played along:

"I will see you then👀😂"

