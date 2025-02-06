A lady gave a tour of her fancy student housing and SA couldn't help but share their humourous envy

The res rocked many features people would only find in a hotel or vacation lodge, such as a spacious pool area

Fellow students expressed their disappointment in their accommodation and wished they could experience the luxurious facilities

A lady shared her excitement about her fancy student housing and SA shared their envy. Images: @tsheolamordekai

Source: TikTok

A young student shared a video tour of her lavish student accommodation, and Mzansi netizens dished out envy in a hilarious way. The res doesn't look like much standing from the outside, but once inside, the boujee atmosphere is hard to miss.

Studying in style

The lady, who goes by tsheolamordekai, shared the clip of her snazzy study quarters on TikTok. Fellow students looked at their accommodation and shook their heads. One inside the housing complex, onlookers are greeted to a fancy pool area fit for a feature-rich hotel.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zipping past the pool area, the lady strolls into the common room and kitchen where the students can have something to eat, relax and enjoy the pool. She then steps into one of the bedrooms, which is in tip-top shape.

The young woman took Mzansi through her lavish student housing, with many responding with playful jealousy. Images: @tsheolamordekai

Source: TikTok

Views to die for

As soon as the woman stepped out to other outside areas of the snazzy place, you could see gorgeous views of the surrounding area. In the clip, the picturesque mountainside is draped in a continuous cloud, adding to the already obvious beauty of the area. Fellow students compared their accommodation with hilarious tongue-in-cheek jealousy. Read the comments below:

@Zikhona_Nyameli said:

"Mntase next year you might get Catsville, make sure you enjoy it ke sana😭😭👍🏾 Oh I miss Cape Suites, yoh."

@AmahleZikode stated:

"Cries on a pending status 😭😭"

@LSAMagazi❤️ noted:

"Ooh my god. I miss Suites so much 😭 (I’ll prolly comment this every time I see a suites video.) 😔"

@Mika||Kev🎀 exclaimed:

"Mxm 😭 Why didn’t we get this? 😭"

@LethaboP said:

"Res? That’s a hotel 😭😭😭😭😩♥️"

@sixolilegasa posted:

"Ohh I miss Cape Suites shem😭😭"

@Nomalungelo M😊 noted:

"Lapho my status is on Pending 🥺"

More student stories

Briefly News previously posted about a student who was raised on the SASSA grant, which touched hearts across the nation with a heartfelt video thanking taxpayers for their role in her journey to higher education.

previously posted about a student who was raised on the SASSA grant, which touched hearts across the nation with a heartfelt video thanking taxpayers for their role in her journey to higher education. TikTok content creator @munkie00 sparked major accommodation envy after sharing a video tour of her upmarket student residence at Cape Suites Apartments, showing off CPUT's newest R28 million student accommodation investment.

A young lady was excited for the 2025 school year and was blessed with a stunning home for the year.

Source: Briefly News