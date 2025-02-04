“They Always Judge Us”: Dedicated Mom and Waitress Shows Off Beautiful Home in Video
- A local waitress decided to flex on social media with a virtual tour of her cosy and organised home
- The TikTok video shows how she transformed the tiny space using clever furniture hacks to create distinct areas
- Mzansi netizens in the comments section gushed over her determination and sense of interior decor style
A single mom who's a waitress just dropped a home tour on TikTok that's pure fire.
Woman shows interior decor skills
Her place is small but she’s made it look like a million bucks with savvy furniture tricks.
Every inch is put to good use, and the vibe is all about comfort and functionality. From a stunning kitchen to a cute dining area, she’s sectioned her home like a pro.
Looking down on service employees
The living area is designed for ultimate chill, while the bedroom space is a relaxing haven for her and her kid. The inspiring video is shared on her TikTok handle @bae_luluh.
Talking to one of her followers about how people judge service employees, she said: "We also make things happen regardless of our occupation."
Watch the TikTok video below:
It's clear this hardworking mom does everything to keep herself and her child comfortable, and netizens are impressed.
Have a look at some comments below:
@gqibelohlokwana said:
"Waitresses, cashiers, security guards etc. Don't rake us for granted! ☺️ Big up girl."
@iam_kelebogile mentioned:
"One thing about you is that you’ve always been organised sis. 🤍"
@Phumzaza commented:
"Proud of you girl, so perfect and lovely. 🥰🥰"
@tshegofatsopule16 shared:
"I've been wondering how I am going to do it with my son when I move out. 👌 You gave me an idea."
@nickky056 stated:
"Lovely good for us waitresses because they always judge us. 🌹"
@sandramoche posted:
"Power of a black woman. 🔥🥰💐 Sisterhood is proud of you. 😘"
@ririzinhle99999 typed:
"Plug for the table, darling."
@el_cherie wrote:
"Beautiful and very organised mommie. 🥰🥰"
