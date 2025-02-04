A local waitress decided to flex on social media with a virtual tour of her cosy and organised home

The TikTok video shows how she transformed the tiny space using clever furniture hacks to create distinct areas

Mzansi netizens in the comments section gushed over her determination and sense of interior decor style

A waitress showed her humble abode online. Image: @bae_luluh

Source: TikTok

A single mom who's a waitress just dropped a home tour on TikTok that's pure fire.

Woman shows interior decor skills

Her place is small but she’s made it look like a million bucks with savvy furniture tricks.

Every inch is put to good use, and the vibe is all about comfort and functionality. From a stunning kitchen to a cute dining area, she’s sectioned her home like a pro.

A cosy living room was beautifully captured. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Looking down on service employees

The living area is designed for ultimate chill, while the bedroom space is a relaxing haven for her and her kid. The inspiring video is shared on her TikTok handle @bae_luluh.

Talking to one of her followers about how people judge service employees, she said: "We also make things happen regardless of our occupation."

Watch the TikTok video below:

It's clear this hardworking mom does everything to keep herself and her child comfortable, and netizens are impressed.

Have a look at some comments below:

@gqibelohlokwana said:

"Waitresses, cashiers, security guards etc. Don't rake us for granted! ☺️ Big up girl."

@iam_kelebogile mentioned:

"One thing about you is that you’ve always been organised sis. 🤍"

@Phumzaza commented:

"Proud of you girl, so perfect and lovely. 🥰🥰"

@tshegofatsopule16 shared:

"I've been wondering how I am going to do it with my son when I move out. 👌 You gave me an idea."

@nickky056 stated:

"Lovely good for us waitresses because they always judge us. 🌹"

@sandramoche posted:

"Power of a black woman. 🔥🥰💐 Sisterhood is proud of you. 😘"

@ririzinhle99999 typed:

"Plug for the table, darling."

@el_cherie wrote:

"Beautiful and very organised mommie. 🥰🥰"

