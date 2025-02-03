A local 23-year-old woman took part in a popular TikTok challenge to disclose how much she earns

The viral post also revealed the lady's current relationship status and how many children she has

After seeing the salary reveal, a lot of gents flocked to the comments section to shoot their shots

A young woman showed how much money she earns. Image: @ofentse_monere

Source: TikTok

A young woman set the internet on fire with her salary reveal. She boldly shared that she earns R50k.

SA woman opens up about her life

The hun also said in the post on her TikTok page @ofentse_monere, that she is single and has one child.

The R50k annual income grabbed people's eyes on the platform. Many thought the figure was her monthly salary.

A snap of varied South African banknotes and coins. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The TikTok photo shows her looking stunning while posing next to a fancy Mercedes-Benz. Within a day, the post clocked over 120,000 views.

See the TikTok image below:

TikTok users weigh in

Naturally, people always want to be associated with winners. Hundreds of male admirers showered her with love and begged her to notice them.

See some comments below:

@mapetla_gundo said:

"Hey, what's the point of putting on glasses if you can't see that you were made for me 🥹💔?"

@Cool_Paizo commented:

"Yaka annual ke R80k. Plus with your R50k and we are grand. 😅😂"

@jonnydee21 stated:

"I hear you say there are no longer men. Give us Ben 10s a chance. 😅"

@vuyisamonki posted:

"You are joking. There's no way you are single now."

@tlotloag typed:

"With those glasses surely you can see us together in future! 🥹"

@navara mentioned:

"I am available if you are serious. 🥰🌹🙏"

@Hloni wrote:

"Assistant artisan earning R15k. I have no kid, we can make it work."

@HlahlaReuben23 added:

"Hey madam! 🥰🥰🥰 I have been looking for you."

