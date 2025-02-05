A TikTok content creator, @lifewiththato, documented her luxurious move into a university residence, complete with a van dedicated to transporting her full-sized refrigerator

Despite the modern kitchen and storage space, the first-year student admitted she wasn't entirely impressed with her new living quarters but would make it work

Social media users were amazed by her privileged university start, with many expressing hopes of providing similar experiences for their future children

A young South African student’s move to university res has caught people’s attention for its extra-luxurious touch. Content creator @lifewiththato shared her journey from home to campus, showing her family’s full support—not just with suitcases, but with an entire fridge packed in a separate van!

Making student life comfortable

While the residence offers modern amenities including a kitchen and storage space, the new student showed her determination to make it more homey.

Her settling-in process included trips to local stores for groceries, skincare products, and room essentials like mats and padding. Such additional expenses come on top of already substantial accommodation costs - at UJ, private residence accommodations can cost anywhere from R50,000 to R61,000 per year for a single room, not including additional expenses like groceries and personal items.

These hefty sums show the investment some families make in their children's education.

Mzansi reacts to privileged start

@tholumusazuluboyz shared:

"This is how my kids will pull up to Varsity 🔥🔥"

@Juicymiemie__ wrote:

"The life I wanna give my kids God🙏"

@Marilyn_Krol_van_den_Berg commented:

"I had to come back after seeing that video of the Mercedes😭😭😭"

@MM_Stationery_Shoppers noticed:

"Oh I didn't know le Morgan had suitcases they're adorable 🥺"

@justbeingjay advised:

"Reminds me of my first year. Please cherish these moments, staying at res isn't all that bad. If anything that's the reason I graduated Cum Laude. All the best with your journey 🤍"

@Gcinarh_Ngubane added:

"This is gonna be an interesting year with your vlogs around🥺❤️"

A UP student's detailed residence move-in process left viewers impressed with his organizational skills. His method of setting up his new space revealed surprising attention to detail.

Briefly News recently reported on a WITS first-year student's incredible room transformation that had social media users taking notes. Her creative touches turned a basic res room into a Pinterest-worthy living space.

recently reported on a WITS first-year student's incredible room transformation that had social media users taking notes. Her creative touches turned a basic res room into a Pinterest-worthy living space. Another heartbreaking story of students using the library to escape res hunger sparked an outpouring of support. Fellow students' responses to their situation showed the true spirit of ubuntu.

