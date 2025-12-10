A young woman’s candid plea to her ancestors, demanding financial assistance to fulfil their demands and fix their grave, has gone viral on TikTok

The clip shared on TikTok showed the woman questioning the ancestors' silence and criticising them for requesting rituals without providing the necessary funds

Social media users were in stitches, and many agreed with the woman's demand for resources and hilariously commended her for speaking up

A young South African woman became a viral sensation after posting a humorous video from a gravesite, where she called out her ancestors for their silence and apparent lack of financial support.

The clip, shared on TikTok by user @lingomsonqobantsha, resonated with thousands of viewers, sparking laughter and widespread agreement about the pressure of traditional demands on young people.

In the unusual TikTok video, the young woman noted that her ancestors were frustratingly quiet and failing to appear in the family’s dreams, which led to her plea for financial support. She didn't hold back, questioning how they were supposed to fulfil the ancestors’ spiritual demands, such as performing rituals, when the ancestors themselves weren’t providing the family with the necessary money. She pleaded with her ancestors to show up in their dreams and, crucially, to give them money so that their requests could be fulfilled.

The woman’s graveside grievance

Pointing out the financial reality, she asked them not to be selfish. The woman reminded her ancestors of the power they held and asked them to hold a family meeting among themselves to discuss a way forward, focusing on how they intended to help the living family with their finances. TikTok user @lingomsonqontsha's video showed the woman further highlighting the poor condition of the grave, pointing at it and stating she didn't even have the money to fix its appearance. To solve the problem immediately, she asked for a very specific intervention, a Lotto luck, even if it was just a single million.

SA reacts with amusement to the graveside video

The clip went viral, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were thoroughly entertained by her boldness. Many viewers agreed with the woman’s stance and commended her for speaking the often-unspoken truth, humorously suggesting that the ancestors needed to be woken up. A large portion of the comments came from users who related, saying they did the same thing with their own ancestors, agreeing that asking for things without providing resources was indeed selfish. While the majority of users were supportive and laughing, a few comments suggested that speaking to the dead was a waste of time, believing there was no way the ancestors could provide anything.

User @aphiwesiyolo commented:

"Mankind is in trouble. The dead cannot hear the living, and they have no power whatsoever cause they are dead after all. But oh well."

User @Mmabi Makgadiso said:

"I went to my great-great-great-grandparents' old graves that no one even looks at. I said, If I don't get a job. U guys must forget bout cleaning."

User @Morne Neethling shared:

"Sometimes we take things as jokes, but this is so true 🤞🏼."

User @Swidi Lomkhuhlane added:

"Standing, arms and shoulders not covered. My girl is tired🤣."

User @BO$$ commented:

"That’s how I also speak to my ancestors like that because they can’t say they want something but not give us the resources to get what they want or need 😭."

User @Lulu said:

"I love this for you 🤣❤️. Standing on business."

Watch the TikTok video below:

