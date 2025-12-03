“Please Love Him Extra”: Uncle Takes Little Nephew to Visit His Mom’s Grave, SA Moved
- A caring uncle took his little nephew to visit his mother's grave, showing the boy tenderly touching the tombstone as if he was speaking to her
- The heartbreaking clip was shared on TikTok, showing a tombstone that revealed the boy's mother had passed away in 2022
- Social media users were emotionally overwhelmed and praised the uncle for his commitment to the child and for keeping his late sister's spirit alive
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
An emotional video documenting a child's unwavering love for his late mother touched the hearts of social media users worldwide after he was filmed visiting her grave.
The tender clip was shared by TikTok user @simpratyalimpi, who is the boy’s uncle, capturing a raw moment of grief that left online viewers in tears.
The video opens with the little boy standing quietly in front of the grave, carefully looking at the tombstone. The screen then shifts to a close-up, displaying the dates, revealing that his mother died in 2022 at the tragically young age of 31.
An uncle’s enduring promise
The little boy moved closer and tenderly touched the top of the tombstone with his hands, appearing to mumble gentle words to his mom. TikTok user @simpratyalimpi captioned the post with a note to his late sister informing her that her son is growing, and that he carries her light with him.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
SA reacts to the heartbreaking video
The emotional clip resonated with viewers who flooded the comments section, expressing how it broke their hearts. Many viewers praised the uncle for his strength and courage, acknowledging that it could not be easy to watch a little one’s heart break in that manner while still navigating his own grief. The public response was filled with heartfelt pleas to the uncle, urging him to take care of the boy and protect him at all times. One user noted that the little boy had won in life because he has his uncle as a strong support structure, who is actively keeping his mother’s spirit and memory alive.
User @loga15 said:
"Mommy was still young and left too soon. May her beautiful soul continue to rest in peace 🙏🕊️."
User @coza shared:
"This is painful. My brother cried so much; he was 4 years old when I took him to his mom in 2022."
User @LintleR commented:
"This scene is very painful 😭 I remember the first time I took my nieces to their mother's resting place 😔. That's when I realised I haven't healed after eight good years."
User @MamakaSthembiso asked:
"Oh my God! I just wonder what's going on through his mind 💔. Nawe nje, what did you say to him 😒?"
User @Shak568kira advised:
"Please love him extra, even if you're tired, don't show it."
User @Belindah Zuma said:
"I was really not planning to bowl tears, yoh 😭."
User @Badman-gangsta commented:
"As a person who grew up without a mother, it gives me so much joy to see a child without a mother being well taken care of 🥺. He’s so clean and dressed warmly. Please take care of him 🥺❤."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News death-related articles
- A Tswana woman, the only Muslim in her family, shared how her religion conducts burials, detailing the quick, simple process that occurs on the same day as death.
- A video of three men in a celebratory mood at a funeral of an alleged loan shark caught the serious attention of viewers who jokingly said they probably owed him money.
- A woman went from bride to widow the same day after her husband was shot while returning to the wedding reception venue after dropping off relatives who were at the wedding.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za