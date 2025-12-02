A mother shared a hilarious video documenting her prank of sending her son, Zuluboy, to fetch small items one by one, prompting the four-year-old to vent his frustration

The entertaining clip, shared on Facebook, went viral, and many viewers were charmed by the boy's intelligence and respectful communication skills

Social media users were charmed by the toddler’s directness, with many jokingly calling out the mother for exhausting the little boy's tired legs

A video of Zuluboy's reaction to being sent around multiple times entertained Mzansi. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

A mother’s simple prank on her son resulted in a heartwarming viral moment, showcasing the incredible emotional intelligence and maturity of the young boy.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe (Zuluboy’s mother), documented a common parenting scenario that ended in a valuable life lesson from the toddler, entertaining thousands of viewers.

The video opens with the four-year-old, Zuluboy, sitting comfortably in his small chair, engrossed in television cartoons. At that moment, his mother begins the prank by asking him to fetch her phone. The bubbly boy eagerly agrees and runs to get it. When he returns and sits down, the mother immediately asks him to bring her wallet too. Which he runs to fetch. The subtle frustration begins just seconds after he sits down again, and the mother asks for a banana. A slight frown starts to appear on the little boy’s face as he realises he is being sent around repeatedly.

Zuluboy speaks on being sent around

The frustration peaked when the mother, Facebook user Lujabe Siphe, asked him to fetch her bread, and Zuluboy began to protest, yet still respectfully got up to retrieve the item. When the final request came to fetch her water, the toddler reached his limit. His face and whole body immediately reflected his unhappiness, and he declared, honestly, that he was a tired baby and his legs were tired. The confrontation took a surprisingly mature turn. When his mom asked if she should go fetch the water herself, the respectful toddler explained that was not the solution. He clarified that his problem was that she was asking for things one by one, and politely told her that she needed to stop the inefficient requests.

The toddler's respectful expression of how he felt about being sent around was praised by many viewers. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

SA stands with Zuluboy

The clip went viral, garnering massive views and over 1K comments from social media users who were entertained by the outspoken toddler. Many viewers expressed deep fondness for the little boy and jokingly called out the mom for tiring out his little legs. Others were impressed, stating that Zuluboy’s emotional intelligence was on another level for his age, praising his articulate and respectful communication skills. The response celebrated the mother’s gentle approach to raising such a wise and communicative child.

User @Lindsay Gray said:

"Don't tease him, mama. His legs are tired!"

User @Lindsay Matthys shared:

"The facial expressions when his mom calls him. Oh, ZB, you made my day. You really are my favourite little person on the internet."

User @Enoch Zantsi commented:

"This boy isn't just smart; his emotional intelligence is on another level for his age. He appropriately communicates his concerns to his mother, and also avoids escalating things when he repeatedly refused to agree when asked if his mom must do it herself. Give thanks to God for His support in raising little winners, guys."

User @Amandla Mantleko Qwane added:

"Oh, but we have to give you your flowers, mommy. You've done an incredible job raising this amazing gent."

User @MakaAneh Minenhle NoKwanda said:

"I like how polite he is when voicing his concerns. Very well-mannered and well-behaved. Can't help but love him."

User @Ziyanda Lumka shared:

"Oh, Sana lwam. He never disappoints."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

