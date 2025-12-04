A proud parent prepared a heartfelt surprise to honour a child’s strong academic performance

A recording of the emotional moment quickly drew attention from social media users nationwide

Messages of admiration poured in as viewers celebrated the family’s touching display of love and support

A touching family moment captured the attention of social media users after a proud father surprised his daughter with a brand-new iPhone to celebrate her outstanding school performance.

A dad gifted his daughter an iPhone for her outstanding school results. Image: @tshegomataboge

Source: TikTok

In the now-viral TikTok video, the young girl is seen standing patiently with a blindfold over her eyes while her father stands in front of her, speaking softly as he prepares for the big reveal. A woman in the background, who appeared to be recording the moment, can be heard cheering in anticipation.

The atmosphere then shifted instantly when the dad gently removed the blindfold. As soon as the little girl opened her eyes, the woman behind the camera shouted, "Surprise!" The child lets out an excited scream before rushing into her father’s arms. He held an iPhone gift bag in his hand, confirming the emotional moment.

The father then pulled the phone from the packaging and handed it to her. Overwhelmed with emotion, the young girl broke down in tears, clinging tightly to her dad as she continued hugging him. Her reaction has left viewers across social media deeply moved, with many praising the father’s love and support.

The woman who posted the clip under the TikTok handle @tshegomataboge on November 23, 2025, captioned it saying:

"For your Excellent Performance at School. We love you, Nana."

The heartfelt message reflected the family’s pride and joy in celebrating the girl’s dedication and academic success.

Social media users have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the child and admiration for the father’s gesture. Many highlighted the importance of recognising children’s hard work, especially through moments that strengthen family bonds.

A father opened up his daughter's iPhone that he surprised her with in a TikTok video. Image: @tshegomataboge

Source: TikTok

SA is in awe of the father-daughter moment

The online community of Manzsi loved the sweet moment as they took to the comment section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Sibongile M said:

"That child won't sleep during exams; she would never want to disappoint her dad."

Dance_with_Buhle added:

"I wish I could also get it on my birthday this week, November 29, and congratulations to you, my friend."

Andypells expressed:

"Imagine when she grows up, that guy will promise or lure her with an iPhone, and she will tell him straight, 'Oh chill, I had that when I was still in primary!"

Secretlifeofbotlhal stated:

"Wow, proud of her, well done she is in my school."

Joey Mogapi commented:

"That's what first love is to a girl child..big up's my brother."

Watch the video below:

