Rapper Kwesta showed that he is not only a hitmaker as a performer but also as a father after he shared cute pictures of himself and his daughter

The 36-year-old rapper and songwriter shared pictures of his family while on holiday in Dubai, much to the delight of local fans

Local netizens reacted warmly on social media, saying they were proud of Kwesta and said they admired him for being a devoted father

Mzansi netizens swooned over rapper Kwesta’s adorable snaps of his daughter on social media as they praised him for being a present father.

The 36-year-old rapper shared pictures of his family on social media, proving that he is dedicated to his family.

During their stay in Dubai, Kwesta shared the adorable pic of his young daughter while he also shared an image of his entire family enjoying the sights.

Kwesta earns admiration for being a devoted father

Kwesta shared the pictures on his Instagram account:

In the pictures, Kwesta can be seen holding hands with his daughter as they walk the streets of Dubai.

Along with the adorable picture, Kwesta also posted another clip of his entire family, including his wife Yolanda Vilakazi, who he had previously shown off on social media.

After Kwesta shared the pics, he earned admiration from local fans who labelled him as the perfect parent.

Kwesta speaks about what brings him joy on the video below:

Kwesta drops new music

While Kwesta enjoys some special time with his family, the 36-year-old hitmaker added another banger to his long list of chart-topping songs after collaborating with Nkosazana Daughter.

Kwesta and Daughter’s new track, Joy, dropped on Friday, 18 April 2025, and has been warmly received by local fans.

Kwesta is an established star in Mzansi after winning several awards for his songs, while in 2020, he collaborated with American rapper Rick Ross.

Kwesta earns dad points from local fans

Local fans reacted warmly to the pics on social media, saying there is nothing they love more than seeing ‘present’ fathers.

Melo_Malebo was impressed:

“Men who show up for their kids are my favourite.”

Ese7391 loved the pic:·

“They're cute.”

ZamakonkeK admires the family:

“Wow, beautiful daughter and dad.”

itsLebzin has respect for Kwesta:

“Present dads to the world.”

SangoZolelwa said the pic brought back memories:

“This pic brought back memories of my late father, travelling to EC by train. Holding my hand like this and buying us umphako (fonata chicken and rolls and lots of soft drinks) at Park Station in Johannesburg.”

M_B_U_G_A noticed the resemblance:

“She doesn’t only look like him but she took his voice as well.”

Nka_P_Mnomiya commented about Kwesta’s daughter:

“She is so adorable.”

Shiluvankuna liked the image:

“They look good.”

The_realzakari was taken in by the cuteness:

“Wow, they look so cute together.”

CrookedReverend praised Kwesta:·

“Father-daughter time.”

Kwesta and his wife celebrate 15-year relationship

As reported by Briefly News, South African rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi celebrated 15 years of sharing a loving relationship.

The couple was admired by local netizens who said the 36-year-old rapper is a lucky man as he celebrates the milestone with Vilakazi.

