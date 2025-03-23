Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi recently celebrated being married for well over five years and their even longer romance

The iconic rapper has two children, Khai and Kenya Vilakazi with Yolanda Vilakazi, who noted their anniversary

Yolanda Vilakazi took to Instagram and highlighted the special day with her rapper husband Kwesta

Kwesta and his life partner Yolanda Vilakazi reflected on their long romantic relationship. The rapper has been with Yolanda Vilakazi for more than a decade.

Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi marked that they have been together for more than a decade. Image: @yonessalvv

Image: @yonessalvv

Yolanda Vilakazi shared an Instagram post to let people know about their anniversary. Fans of the rapper gushed over the lovely couple.

Kwesta celebrates years of marriage

In an Instagram post, Yolanda shared photos of herself with her husband Kwesta. She wrote a caption highlighting that they've been together for 15 years in total and have been married for six of them. She wished the rapper a happy anniversary. See the photo of Kwesta and Yolanda below:

Kwesta is a doting dad

Kwesta's daughters Khai and Kenya, also get attention from their father's fans. Briefly News reported on a video of Khai talking to her mom and the resemblance to her rapper dad was uncanny. Many supporters marvelled at how much she was just like her dad in voice and demeanour.

The Ngud rapper's daughters have entered the business world with their brand, Sweet Tooth Kids. Khai now 10 and Kenya aged four years old were applauded for taking steps into entrepreneurship with a venture into apparel and accessories for children.

Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi have two daughters, Khai and Kenya Vilakazi together. Image: @yonessalvv

Image: @yonessalvv

SA gushes over Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi

Many people congratulated Kwesta on having a strong partnership. Kwesta and Yolanda often serve couple goals with heartfelt posts of each other. The lovebirds also love to wear matching outfits for public appearances together. People marvelled at how long they have been together for. Read the comments from online users on X below:

@TalentNyonie said:

"One of the most stable gents in the industry 👏 "

@dme_363 commented:

"Relationships last longer if cheating is forgiven. "

@TheGBrown1 gushed:

"Good to see."

@valimbhobo was moved:

"The Vilakazi's, beautiful people. Teamwork, guys will get you far........in this life. Staying put sometimes is the best thing you can do for yourself."

@MazelRomeo99 added:

"15 years of ups and downs. Fights and sort of breakups and fix situations. This is what is called God's approval ❤️🥹."

@Thulisilenkos13 applauded:

"Happy for them."

@Mzeketiff was impressed:

"I didn't know it was fifteen years. Ba pushile young."

