Kwesta’s wife, Yolanda Vilakzi, posted a video of her little girl Khai Vilakazi, whose personality shined in the snippet

The TikTok post highlighted how much of a daddy’s girl Khai is as she spoke to her mom about Kwesta and their resemblance

Kwesta fans were gushing over his daughter when she answered questions her mother asked in the video

Kwesta’s daughter, Khai, amassed lots of attention in a TikTok video that got over 2000 comments. Netizens were fascinated by the interaction between Khai and her mom, Yolanda Vilakazi.

Kwesta's daughter Khai spoke to her mom in a TikTok video and went viral for resembling her rapper dad. Image: @kwestadakar / @yonessalvv/ TikTok

Kweasta and his wife have two daughters, the oldest, Khai, recently became a viral sensation. Kwesta’s fans were full of jokes as they gushed over Khai.

Kwesta’s daughter sounds like rapper dad

In a video by Kwesta’s wife, Yolanda Vilkazi, she asked their daughter questions about her dad and her voice. Khai insisted that her voice was not that deep. Watch the video below:

SA amazed by Kwesta’s daughter’s voice

Peeps were in awe of Kwestas kid Khai. Netizens joked that she may as well drop the next album as her rapper dad. Many marvelled at their resemblance. Read the comments from people below:

Ips laughed:

“I respect Kwesta’s Genes 🧬 Sana 😅”

Lungwamie commented:

"'It's not that deep' 😭😂 I love Kwestina 🥰

Tebogomogalane wrote:

“Please tell her to say 'shay’ingud'❤️”

Owethu🧚 added:

“Now “Ngiyazifela ngawe” must explain why she looks like Thabsie 😂”

Kgomotso_bubbles22 was amused:

“Studio fast, please 🥺I can feel it in my spirit, uzo mosha kakhulu.”

Tadi asked:

"Who came up with the name Kwestina?”

Mhlangalelo was entertained:

“🥰Kwestina khipha album si ready.”

