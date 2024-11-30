A TikTok video shows a man working hard to make an honest living through creative means by taking to the streets

Viewers were amused after seeing the mime respond after getting a paying customer who was eager for a show

People were amused when the mime paid homage to Babes Wodumo’s iconic songs and dance moves in the viral video

A mime put on an epic show in a viral TikTok post. The performer made the most of it after getting paid by a motorist.

A TikTok video shows a mime who acted like Babes Wodumo after being paid. Image: @08sammysource

The video amassed lots of attention on social media and garnered. People were in tears after noticing the hilarious exchange between the mime and his customer.

Mime channels Babes Wodumo

In a TikTok video by @08sammysource, a mime started singing, dancing and acting like Babes Wodumo after being paid. He belted out Manzi Nte by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU. Watch the clip below:

SA amused by Babes Wodumo mime

The video of the man being Babes Wodumo amused people. Netizens were full of jokes about the mime. Read the comments below:

S t u n n e r! wrote:

“Life after engineering.”

Iamlesego🫦 added:

“I need this guy! ngine stress😭”

Audioaudioaudio commented:

“Eh, lemme go study thank you for the motivation 🙏🏽”

Mpai Mokhathi joked:

“Life after psychology degree 😂”

Nkuli🧚‍♀️was in awe:

“He’s wearing a wedding ring?😭”

Tvylor-R joked:

“Life after Sasa declined my R370.”

Tsholofelo lamented:

“Unemployment ke masepa straight. (unemployment is rubbish.)”

Tlotli stona laughed:

“This is too funny 😭😭😭 'Ngiyabonga chomii.'”

Babes Wodumo looks breathtaking in latest pictures

Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo's recent picture wowed social media users. The singer, who has been on a journey to revive her career following her husband Mampintsha's death, is also serving looks, and fans are here for the glow.

South African singer and dancer Babes Wodumo is going back to her glory days, and her fans are happy for her. Apart from being booked and busy, the mother of one is also coming through with breathtaking looks that got fans buzzing.

A picture of the Wololo hitmaker on social media. The singer looked like the star she is with colourful makeup. Her purple eyeshadow and stunning eyelashes made her eyes pop.

