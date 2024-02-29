Gqom queen Babes Wodumo rocked the stage with fire while performing with her dancers

A video of the Wololo hitmaker on stage was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens had mixed reactions to Babes' dance moves, and others were happy that she was back

Babes Wodumo performs on stage with her dancers. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo is back full-time in the music scene and is reviving her music career as the star is currently booked and busy.

Babes Wodumo performs on stage

The 29-year-old musician made her comeback to the music industry and had fans impressed that she is making her way back to what she always loved doing. Recently, a video of the star doing what she is known for on stage, bringing energy, was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews.

In the clip, Babes Wodumo showed off her killer dance moves alongside her dancers. The gossip page captioned it:

"Babes Wodumo performing live..."

Watch the video below:

SA has mixed reactions

Many netizens had mixed reactions towards Babes' dance moves as some said her routines are outdated, and others were happy that she is back on stage reviving her career. See some of the reactions below:

@shukrani__ wrote:

"This is so sad to witness yoh."

@officialwithMel was unimpressed:

"Someone tell her about barcadi dance & stuff… Chomi dilo di’tchencile. Can’t be doing GQOM dance."

@paballo_maseko said:

"She’s back!!!"

@savenoho shared:

"Maka sponge is back... that's great."

@fntse responded:

"She’s still in 2016, dilo di chenchile!"

@Ihhashi_Turkei replied:

"That’s my girl."

@JustNow03452295 tweeted:

"The energy is there I just need a her dances to make sense coz she’s just jumping around."

@SOCIETYOBSERVA commented:

"Her dance moves are so outdated."

@Buju_boo mentioned:

"I'm glad she's making a living and has an energy of true performer. I'm just not sure about her dance moves."

Babes Wodumo's fans concerned over weight gain

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo's latest Instagram post showcasing her weight gain and new outfit sparked mixed reactions. Despite some criticism of her appearance, others praised her for her resilience and wished her well.

The singer's post drew attention to both negative and positive aspects, highlighting the ongoing public interest in her life and career.

