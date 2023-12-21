A street performer couldn't keep his show going after getting an enthusiastic and chatty audience member

The mime broke character in a hilarious video filmed by a man who had a lot to say while he performed

Online users shared hilarious commentary to add to the situation between the mime and the talkative man

One man became a viral sensation in a TikTok video a Durban street performer. He was trying to entertain himself when he got an enthusiastic person who stopped to watch

A Durban mime could not continue when a man taunting him said too much. Image: @avehmweli

Source: TikTok

The TikTok shared a video of the moment he ruffled feathers. Many people thought the man was hilarious in the video, which got thousands of likes

Street performer in TikTok video gets distracted

A TikTok creator, @avehmweli, posted a video of a man who filmed mine who was trying to put on a performance. In the video, he bombarded him with questions which the performer tried to ignore until his family was mentioned.

Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by distracted mime

Many people pointed out that they thought the mime was sensitive about his family. Online users commented that they were thoroughly amused.

Melanie wrote:

"You triggered him."

elihledladla commented:

"Angimsoli, the cost of living is crazy!"

_ntando_rsa said:

"The things we see in Durban."

GREAT_PHILOSOPHER added:

"This unemployment thing is getting out of hand!"

malekamamokete joked:

"He ignored you until you pressed a wrong button."

Source: Briefly News