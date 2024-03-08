Babes Wodumo wowed social media users with stunning pictures, showcasing a glow-up era in her career and life following her husband Mampintsha's death

Fans praise her colourful makeup, especially the purple eyeshadow and stunning eyelashes, noting her apparent weight gain and transformation

Social media reactions suggest that Babes Wodumo's new look symbolises her reclaiming control and receiving positive support from fans

Babes Wodumo's recent picture wowed social media users. The singer who has been on a journey to revive her career following her husband Mampintsha's death is also serving looks and fans are here for the glow.

Babes Wodumo is serving looks on social media. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo stuns in latest pictures

South African singer and dancer Babes Wodumo is going back to her glory days and her fans are happy for her. Apart from being booked and busy, the mother of one is also coming through with breathtaking looks that got fans buzzing.

A picture of the Wololo hitmaker was recently posted on social media by the controversial blog MDN News. The singer looked like the star she is with colourful makeup. Her purple eyeshadow and stunning eyelashes made her eyes pop.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the stunning picture below:

Fans react to Babes Wodumo's stunning look

Social media users are here for Babes Wodumo's glow-up era. Many said it looks like the star is taking back control of her life and career.

@SunriseProfunif said:

"Her eyes look like nice and heart welcoming "

@Aria4991 commented:

"Babes gaining so much weight."

@AndiswaTsh said:

"In her thick girl era "

@sim_bells added:

"It's treating her very well imali kaMpintso."

@Serota_ wrote:

"Talk about some widow glow...abuse ne esago tshware sentle."

@LolwetuG said:

"She's no longer a babe this one she looks like she's a mother of 6."

Fans react to Babes Wodumo's dance moves

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gqom queen Babes Wodumo is back full-time in the music scene and is reviving her music career as the star is currently booked and busy.

The 29-year-old musician made her comeback to the music industry and had fans impressed that she's making her way back to what she always loved doing.

Source: Briefly News