Babes Wodumo sparked pregnancy rumours with a recent video showing her tummy while performing

Social media reactions ranged from criticising her performance to speculating about her weight gain and pregnancy

Despite the speculation, Babes Wodumo has not confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumours

Babes Wodumo is always making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star came under the spotlight again after her recent video had fans thinking she was pregnant.

Fans talk about Babes Wodumo's alleged pregnancy

Being a celebrity means you will get people monitoring your body each time you share a video or a picture on social media. Many celebrities have been rumoured to be pregnant, some stories were true, and some were just speculations from fans.

Stars like Thuli Phongolo, Khanyi Mbau and recently Babes Wodumo have been rumoured to be pregnant. A video of the Gqom queen performing on stage had eagle-eyed fans thinking she was pregnant.

In the video, the star showed off her tummy while dancing at what seems like an event.

SA reacts to Babes Wodumo's video

As expected social media users weighed in on the star's video. Some noted that her performance was bad, while others commended her for keeping herself booked and busy.

@Calibistho Rabaaitjie said:

" what's happening wth our queenguys this gurl was attractive now she looks like maskandi"

@nokubongahlatshwayo676 added:

"This is not our babes"

@Nonhlanhla Sigwane said:

"This is beautiful we missed this beautiful body."

@Pam Mathangana commented:

"When she was skinny bebekhuluma noe she's gained weight nithi she's pregnant hai niyadika nina."

@user368977882397 noted:

"energy is no more, RIP "

@user2129820569181 wrote:

"are these people dancing or working out?we low-key exercise like this at gym. so bored."

@lucious190 commented:

"she's pregnant"

@emo kid noted:

"She looks tired though."

