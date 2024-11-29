A South African woman celebrated one of her achievements after opening her own spaza shop

The lady’s move comes as South Africa is angry at foreigners who own spaza shops that sell expired products

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering the woman with congratulatory messages

Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).

A South African woman, Nomsa, has bagged herself a new spaza shop, and the internet can’t help but celebrate her.

A Mzansi woman opened her own spaza shop. Images: @mzansi_3

Source: UGC

In a TikTok post by @mzansi_3, Nomsa stands behind the counter in her new spaza shop. The woman’s shop looked neat and tidy, and everything was in its place. It is not clear where the lady opened her shop, but Mzansi is proud of her.

Nomsa’s move comes as South Africans are angry at spaza shop owners, who are mainly foreigners, because of the expired goods that they are selling to their customers. Some fell sick and others died because of spaza shops’ expired products. Among those, most are children.

Mzansi lady opens spaza shop and Mzansi loves it

See the TikTok picture post below:

Mzansi shows support for the woman

The video gained over 50k views, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages. See the comments below:

@Nhlotini expressed:

“Community must Protect her and support her business.”

@Stompoka11 loved:

“Look how clean it is,i will buy anything and eat there🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩.”

@Talina8407 said:

“Congratulations girl 🥰🥰may God protect you and your business.”

@Victory celebrated:

“Congratulations 🎉 You are making us proud siyabonga 🙏.”

@PHUKOPH commented:

“Well done Nomsa , proudly South African 🇿🇦.”

@User1064490859922 said:

“This is what we want - clean, compliant, local-owned spaza shops👏❤️.”

Woman drops out of school to focus on her business

In more news about courageous women, Briefly News shared a story about a woman who dropped out of university to pursue a small business. The woman, Andile Mtolo, decided to share her journey on TikTok, highlighting how her journey started.

The entrepreneur started with just R5,000 from money she saved from online teaching. Even though she had little experience, she was determined to learn and grow. After a year, she reflected on how far she had come in a clip.

Source: Briefly News