One woman in Mzansi exposed a spaza shop for allegedly selling expired goods, and she took to TikTok to show it off.
Customers returning expired goods at spaza
TikTok user @thapelo_wa_sdutla shared a clip on the video platform. In the footage, a woman enters the spaza shop with an expired product. She then confronts the shop owner, who claims he works alone.
The woman put the man on blast as she removed each item from the deep freezer, saying it was all "expired." The lady also alleged that many other expired items were in the shop and that the police needed to inspect the store.
@thapelo_wa_sdutla's clip captured the attention of many and gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts with mixed feelings
The online community was headed to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:
"K man said:
"Next time, please check before you buy."
Lady Kei wrote:
"Police are going to take a bribe."
Mama4 shared:
"Buy from Spar, Shoprite and Checkers to avoid this my friend thing."
Kubela commented:
"Those who keep on buying there must get punishment because they can't keep complaining about one thing."
Popie expressed:
"Sis the police will come and collect money, then the shop will still operate...this is not good."
Chuma said:
"Yes, show them, and that is your right."
Girl dies after eating spaza shop snacks
Briefly News previously reported that an 11-year-old girl has died in Alexandra, allegedly from consuming snacks from a spaza shop.
The girl’s mother and 4-year-old sibling are in hospital, with the mother said to be in critical condition. The tragic incident is the latest in a string of people taking ill from eating snacks purchased at spaza shops.
Source: Briefly News
