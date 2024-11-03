An 11-year-old girl in Alexandra has passed away after she consumed snacks from a spaza shop

The girl's mother and 4-year-old sibling also at from the snack and were admitted to hospital

Community members in Alexandra want a meeting with landlords who rent out property to foreigners

Angry community members gathered outside a foreign-owned spaza shop where a family bought snacks from. An 11-year-old has died as a result of eating the snacks. Image: Submitted.

An 11-year-old girl has died in Alexandra, allegedly from consuming snacks from a spaza shop.

The girl’s mother and 4-year-old sibling are in hospital, with the mother said to be in critical condition.

The tragic incident is the latest in a string of people taking ill from eating snacks purchased at spaza shops.

Father describes how his daughter passed on

The father of the 11-year-old explained that his daughter complained about the taste of a snack she had eaten. She then asked her mum to try it as well, and before his wife did, his 4-year-old had already eaten some of the snacks.

“After an hour, my daughter came from a toilet complaining about chest pains. We took her to Masakhane clinic, but she was unable to breathe on the way,” he said.

“When we got to the clinic, I dropped her at the emergency room. We were called after some minutes and informed of her passing,” he added.

Mother and son also admitted

The father further explained that while they were at the hospital, his wife was admitted after complaining about pain.

He then called a neighbour to transport the 4-year-old to get medical attention as well.

Both are currently at Edenvale Hospital.

Angry community members

Community members have since taken matters into their own hands and descended on the store accused of selling the contaminated goods.

They have also called for a meeting with landlords to discuss the issue of foreign-owned spaza shops.

